Offensive tackle Kage Casey announces return to Boise State
Boise State standout offensive tackle Kage Casey will return to the Broncos for his redshirt junior season, Casey announced Saturday on Instagram.
“Let’s run it back,” Casey wrote with an image from Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey started every game the last two seasons for the Broncos. During his sophomore season, Casey earned first-team all-Mountain West Conference honors and was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic and Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Casey received a Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade of 87.0 last season, the seventh-best nationally among players with at least 500 snaps. Casey logged 947 snaps for the Broncos as a sophomore.
With Casey anchoring the line at left tackle, Boise State had one of the country’s best offenses during the 2024 season. The Broncos ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4 per game).
Casey helped pave the way for star tailback Ashton Jeanty, who produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history. Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards in 1988.
Jeanty, a junior, declared for the NFL Draft last week.
Boise State finished the 2024 season 12-2 overall after capturing a second straight Mountain West title and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The Broncos are set to return four starting offensive linemen next year in Casey (left tackle), Mason Randolph (center), Roger Carreon (right guard) and Hall Schmidt (right tackle). Fellow returnee Daylon Metoyer is a strong candidate to take over for Ben Dooley at right guard.
Last week, outgoing offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Casey turned down massive NIL opportunities to remain with the Broncos.
“Casey’s probably going to be a first-round pick, Koetter said in a radio interview on KTIK. “He would’ve probably been a high pick this year, but I do think he needs another year to develop … I’m sure he could’ve got close to a million dollars in the portal.”
Casey, from Oregon’s Clackamas High School, was a member of Boise State’s 2022 recruiting class. The three-star prospect redshirted in 2022 before blossoming into one of the best offensive tackles in the country.