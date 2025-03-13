Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State men’s basketball
The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Boise State and San Diego State men’s basketball teams at the Mountain West Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Broncos (22-9, 14-6) and fourth-seeded Aztecs (21-8, 14-6) both enter Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. Mountain time quarterfinal squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Boise State, which is 0-2 against San Diego State this season, is a 2.5-point favorite (-102) at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Broncos are -135 on the moneyline while San Diego State is +114.
The over/under is set at 134.5 points.
The betting line suggests the oddsmakers believe Aztecs center Magoon Gwath will not be available for Thursday’s game. Gwath, the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, missed the final four games of the regular season due to a hyperextended knee.
Boise State head coach Leon Rice said the Broncos are prepared to face Gwath.
“You just approach it that way, that he’ll play,” Rice said. “And they’ve been doing great things without him, they haven’t missed a beat. So we just expect him to be ready.”
Gwath, a 7-foot redshirt freshman, averages 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. He had eight points, six rebounds and six blocks in San Diego State’s 64-47 mid-February rout of the Broncos.
Boise State is coming off an 83-73 home loss to Colorado State (22-9, 16-4). The Broncos squandered a 10-point second-half lead against the Rams, who closed the game on a 32-13 run while Nique Clifford scored a career-high 36 points.
Boise State holds a 2-6 record against New Mexico (25-6, 17-3), Colorado State, Utah State (25-6, 15-5) and San Diego State, the top four teams in the MWC.
“The higher the stakes, the harder it gets, and that’s where we are now,” Rice said. “Our guys are ready to go. There’s always a different feel when you get into the postseason. Spring is in the air, and the excitement of tournament basketball. It’s a great time of year.”
Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -2.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Boise State -135, San Diego State +114
Over/under: 134.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 16-14, San Diego State 12-16
Game time: 3:30 p.m. Mountain time | Thursday, March 13
Location: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
