Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. San Diego State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team is hoping the third time is the charm heading into Thursday’s Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal against San Diego State.
Tipoff between the fifth-seeded Broncos (22-9, 14-6) and fourth-seeded Aztecs (21-8, 14-6) is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
San Diego State swept the regular-season series between the teams, including a 64-47 rout in mid-February. The 47 points were a season-low for the Broncos, who had 10 of their 54 field goal attempts blocked.
“And that’s not an anomaly,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said of San Diego State’s rim protection. “They were number one in the nation at the time in rim protection and blocked shots. They’ve got a lot of bodies to throw out there and do that, and they’re elite at it.”
Freshman center Magoon Gwath, the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, had eight points, six rebounds and six blocks in the February meeting. Gwath is questionable to play at the MWC Tournament due to a hyperextended knee.
Rice knows the Aztecs will be tough to beat with or without Gwath roaming the paint.
“You’re playing a really good team, and a really good program,” Rice said. “We’ve had some historic battles with them over the years. … They’ll be ready, we’ll be ready. It’ll probably be a great college basketball game.”
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart, a first-team all-MWC selection, leads the Broncos at 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Guards Nick Boyd (13.2 points, four assists, 3.9 rebounds) and Miles Byrd (12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals) are the top offensive options for the Aztecs.
Both teams enter the game on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
“You don’t want to overdo the emotions because our guys are going to play hard,” Rice said. “They know what we’re playing for.”
Here are details on where to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC Tournament matchup with San Diego State State.
Boise State vs. San Diego State TV channel, live stream, betting odds, predictions
Who: Boise State and San Diego State meet in a MWC Tournament quarterfinal
When: 3:30 p.m. Mountain time | Thursday, March 13
Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting odds: Boise State -2.5
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 50.5 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 65, Boise State 61
