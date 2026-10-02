3 keys for Boise State to avoid an upset against Utah State in Pac-12 opener

After two-plus years of waiting, Boise State will finally compete in its first Pac-12 game on Saturday against old Mountain West rival Utah State.

Kickoff between the 22nd-ranked Broncos (3-1, 0-0) and visiting Aggies (1-3, 0-0) is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. The Pac-12 opener for both teams will air live nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The two teams faced off in last year’s regular-season finale with Boise State securing a 25-24 come-from-behind win on the road. The Broncos trailed 24-13 late in the third quarter but stormed back under the guidance of reserve quarterback Max Cutforth.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is favored by 18.5 points over Utah State. The over/under is 51.5 points.

Here are three things Boise State must do to avoid the upset and pick up Pac-12 victory No. 1.

1. Emulate last week’s start

Through four games, Boise State has gotten off to two fabulous starts with a pair of duds.



The Broncos held a 10-point first-half lead at then-No. 2 Oregon before falling 34-27 to open the season. Boise State then faced first-half deficits in comeback victories over Memphis and South Dakota.



Last week at Western Michigan, the Broncos opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive and a defensive three-and-out. Boise State led 15-0 at halftime en route to a runaway 32-7 road win.



Head coach Spencer Danielson wants to see a repeat of last week’s start against Utah State.

2. Pounce on Utah State’s mistakes

Of the 138 programs in FBS, no team has turned the ball over more times in 2026 than Utah State.



The Aggies enter Saturday with 11 giveaways, matching Sacramento State for the nation’s lead. Sacramento State has played five games to Utah State’s four.



Nine of the turnovers have been interceptions, including six from starting quarterback Grady Brosterhous. Brosterhous, a transfer from Virginia, is 55 of 98 passing (56.1 percent) this season for 635 yards with four touchdowns and the six picks.



Boise State’s secondary should have multiple chances to secure interceptions on Saturday.



3. Avoid potential distractions

Earlier this week, Danielson spoke to the team about focusing on the task at hand.



With Pac-12 play set to begin, the Broncos entered the top 25 of the AP Poll and are heavy favorites to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff. Boise State is also honoring the famed 2007 Fiesta Bowl team on Saturday.



“There’s a lot of outside noise, and it does not stinking matter,” Danielson said on Monday. “How do we work? How do we practice? How do we prep? And especially, we go into Pac-12 play now, man. We’ve got a great Utah State team coming to town.”



If the Broncos keep their focus, Saturday’s game could be a much-needed blowout heading into a critical road matchup with rival Fresno State.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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