AP Poll top 25: Boise State ranked eighth in final poll
The 2024-25 college football season came to an end Monday night with Ohio State defeating Notre Dame, 34-23, in the College Football Playoff championship game.
The final AP top 25 was released Tuesday morning, and Boise State (12-2) remained at No. 8 in the rankings.
The Broncos ripped off 11 consecutive victories — including the Mountain West championship — and reached the CFP for the first time in program history. Boise State’s magical run ended in the Fiesta Bowl with a 31-14 loss to Penn State.
Ohio State (14-2) earned the top spot in the final AP poll, followed by No. 2 Notre Dame (14-2), No. 3 Oregon (13-1), No. 4 Texas (13-3) and No. 5 Penn State (13-3). Georgia (11-3) dropped four spots to No. 6 while Arizona State (11-3) climbed three spots to No. 7 following a strong showing against the Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.
UNLV (11-3), which finished 0-2 against Boise State, checked in at No. 23 in the final rankings. The Rebels took down Cal in the LA Bowl, 24-13, under interim head coach Del Alexander. Dan Mullen is UNLV’s new full-time head coach after Barry Odom headed off to Purdue.
The American Athletic Conference had two teams in the final rankings: No. 21 Army (12-2) and No. 24 Memphis (11-2).
FanDuel has already posted odds to win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff, and Ohio State is the favorite to repeat at +450. Texas (+650), Oregon (+650), Georgia (+700) and Penn State (+850) round out the top five.
With Ashton Jeanty and others moving on to the NFL, Boise State is +25,000 to win next year’s CFP title, nestled between TCU (+17,000) and Oklahoma State (+30,000).
Here is the final college football AP top 25 for the 2024-25 season:
Final AP Poll Top 25
Jan. 21, 2025
1. Ohio State (Big Ten)
2. Notre Dame (Independent)
3. Oregon (Big Ten)
4. Texas (SEC)
5. Penn State (Big Ten)
6. Georgia (SEC)
7. Arizona State (Big 12)
8. Boise State (Mountain West)
9. Tennessee (SEC)
10. Indiana (Big Ten)
11. Ole Miss (SEC)
12. SMU (ACC)
13. BYU (Big 12)
14. Clemson (ACC)
15. Iowa State (Big 12)
16. Illinois (Big Ten)
17. Alabama (SEC)
18. Miami (ACC)
19. South Carolina (SEC)
20. Syracuse (ACC)
21. Army (AAC)
22. Missouri (SEC)
23. UNLV (Mountain West)
24. Memphis (AAC)
25. Colorado (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.