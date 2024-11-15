Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and San Jose State by the numbers

Ashton Jeanty, Spartans receiver Nick Nash are two of the nation’s best offensive players 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) hits the road to take on San Jose State (6-3, 3-2) at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network. 

The Broncos and Spartans met last year at Albertsons Stadium with Boise State coming back for a 35-27 victory. Ashton Jeanty ran for 167 yards in the win. 

Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy contender, leads the country in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (23). Boise State has the nation’s second-best rush offense at 268.6 yards per game.

San Jose State is averaging 332.3 yards per game passing, good for fifth in the country. The Broncos rank 110th nationally in pass defense at 247.1 yards allowed per game. 

Spartans senior wide receiver Nick Nash has 86 catches for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nash leads the country in receptions and TDs and is second in receiving yards. 

Here is a look at Boise State and San Jose State by the numbers. 

Scoring offense

Boise State 43.8 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)

San Jose State 28.8 (61st, fourth) 

Rushing offense

Boise State 268.6 (second, first)

San Jose State 94.6 (125th, 12th)

Passing offense

Boise State 227.7 (71st, sixth)

San Jose State 332.3 (fifth, first)

Total offense

Boise State 496.2 (fourth, first)

San Jose State 426.9 (37th, fourth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 51.3 percent (fifth, first)

San Jose State 39.8 percent (72nd, fifth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 93.3 percent (10th, first)

San Jose State 86.2 percent (57th, sixth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 25.1 (72nd, fifth)

San Jose State (64th, third)

Rushing defense 

Boise State 112.1 (23rd, second)

San Jose State 151.2 (75th, sixth)

Passing defense

Boise State 247.1 (110th, ninth)

San Jose State 235.9 (95th, seventh)

Total defense 

Boise State 359.3 (60th, fourth)

San Jose State 387.1 (89th, seventh)

Sacks per game

Boise State 4.44 (second, first)

San Jose State 2.0 (62nd, fifth)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 8.3 (fourth, first)

San Jose State 6.9 (21st, second)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 39.9 percent (77th, sixth)

San Jose State 45.5 percent (117th, ninth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 80 percent (41st, second)

San Jose State 77.1 percent (28th, first)

Net punting

Boise State 36.33 (114th, 10th)

San Jose State 37.31 (96th, eighth)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.74 (114th, 10th)

San Jose State 7.71 (74th, seventh)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 21.86 (38th, second)

San Jose State 19.83 (67th, fifth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.44 (37th, second)

San Jose State +0.22 (52nd, fifth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 153 of 245, 1,908 yards, 18 touchdowns, three interceptions

Emmett Brown, San Jose State: 125 of 217, 1,621 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions

Walker Eget, San Jose State: 84 of 149, 1,312 yards, three touchdowns, six interceptions 

Leading rushers

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 224 carries, 1,734 yards, 23 touchdowns 

Floyd Chalk IV, San Jose State: 104 carries, 559 yards, nine touchdowns

Leading receivers

Cameron Camper, Boise State: 13 catches, 573 yards, four touchdowns

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 31 catches, 376 yards, five touchdowns

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 19 catches, 247 yards, three touchdowns

Nick Nash, San Jose State: 86 catches, 1,156 yards, 13 touchdowns

Justin Lockhart, San Jose State: 38 catches, 753 yards, three touchdowns

Leading defenders 

Ty Benefield, Boise State: 52 total tackles, two pass breakups, one interception two fumble recoveries 

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 27 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 32 total tackles, 7.5 sacks

Robert Rahimi, San Jose State: 59 total tackles, four interceptions 

DJ Harvey, San Jose State: 42 total tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions

Jordan Pollard, San Jose State: 82 total tackles, two sacks, three pass breakups, one interception 

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

