Boise State and San Jose State by the numbers
No. 13 Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) hits the road to take on San Jose State (6-3, 3-2) at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos and Spartans met last year at Albertsons Stadium with Boise State coming back for a 35-27 victory. Ashton Jeanty ran for 167 yards in the win.
Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy contender, leads the country in rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (23). Boise State has the nation’s second-best rush offense at 268.6 yards per game.
San Jose State is averaging 332.3 yards per game passing, good for fifth in the country. The Broncos rank 110th nationally in pass defense at 247.1 yards allowed per game.
Spartans senior wide receiver Nick Nash has 86 catches for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nash leads the country in receptions and TDs and is second in receiving yards.
Here is a look at Boise State and San Jose State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 43.8 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)
San Jose State 28.8 (61st, fourth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 268.6 (second, first)
San Jose State 94.6 (125th, 12th)
Passing offense
Boise State 227.7 (71st, sixth)
San Jose State 332.3 (fifth, first)
Total offense
Boise State 496.2 (fourth, first)
San Jose State 426.9 (37th, fourth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 51.3 percent (fifth, first)
San Jose State 39.8 percent (72nd, fifth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 93.3 percent (10th, first)
San Jose State 86.2 percent (57th, sixth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 25.1 (72nd, fifth)
San Jose State (64th, third)
Rushing defense
Boise State 112.1 (23rd, second)
San Jose State 151.2 (75th, sixth)
Passing defense
Boise State 247.1 (110th, ninth)
San Jose State 235.9 (95th, seventh)
Total defense
Boise State 359.3 (60th, fourth)
San Jose State 387.1 (89th, seventh)
Sacks per game
Boise State 4.44 (second, first)
San Jose State 2.0 (62nd, fifth)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 8.3 (fourth, first)
San Jose State 6.9 (21st, second)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 39.9 percent (77th, sixth)
San Jose State 45.5 percent (117th, ninth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 80 percent (41st, second)
San Jose State 77.1 percent (28th, first)
Net punting
Boise State 36.33 (114th, 10th)
San Jose State 37.31 (96th, eighth)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.74 (114th, 10th)
San Jose State 7.71 (74th, seventh)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 21.86 (38th, second)
San Jose State 19.83 (67th, fifth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.44 (37th, second)
San Jose State +0.22 (52nd, fifth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 153 of 245, 1,908 yards, 18 touchdowns, three interceptions
Emmett Brown, San Jose State: 125 of 217, 1,621 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions
Walker Eget, San Jose State: 84 of 149, 1,312 yards, three touchdowns, six interceptions
Leading rushers
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 224 carries, 1,734 yards, 23 touchdowns
Floyd Chalk IV, San Jose State: 104 carries, 559 yards, nine touchdowns
Leading receivers
Cameron Camper, Boise State: 13 catches, 573 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 31 catches, 376 yards, five touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 19 catches, 247 yards, three touchdowns
Nick Nash, San Jose State: 86 catches, 1,156 yards, 13 touchdowns
Justin Lockhart, San Jose State: 38 catches, 753 yards, three touchdowns
Leading defenders
Ty Benefield, Boise State: 52 total tackles, two pass breakups, one interception two fumble recoveries
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 27 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 32 total tackles, 7.5 sacks
Robert Rahimi, San Jose State: 59 total tackles, four interceptions
DJ Harvey, San Jose State: 42 total tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions
Jordan Pollard, San Jose State: 82 total tackles, two sacks, three pass breakups, one interception