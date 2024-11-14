Boise State's Maddux Madsen looks to bounce back against San Jose State
Maddux Madsen knows he must take better care of the ball in No. 13 Boise State’s Saturday matchup with San Jose State.
Last week against Nevada, Madsen completed just 9 of 20 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 28-21 victory. Madsen threw two other picks that were overturned by penalty and replay review.
Madsen said he wasn’t sure if the Nevada game was his worst performance of the season, but the critical errors were what stood out on film.
“Moving forward, it’s more about focusing on taking care of the ball like I have all year and getting better in that aspect, especially this next game,” the sophomore quarterback said during Wednesday’s press availability. “They’ve got a good defense that likes to take the ball away.”
The Spartans (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) have intercepted 16 passes this season, tied for second-most in the country behind California’s 17.
Boise State (8-1, 5-0) head coach Spencer Danielson is confident Madsen will bounce back strong against San Jose State.
“He’s a relentless competitor,” Danielson said. “And just like anything, there’s going to be fundamentals and techniques and reads that he missed that he needs to get fixed, and he will. And there are plenty of examples of him doing it right, and now we just have to make sure it’s consistent.
“There’s a lot of things on film where I’m proud of him, and there’s a lot of things on film that I know he needs to improve on, and no one is going to want to do it more than Maddux. So proud of him. He’s our leader, he’s our quarterback, and I know he’s going to.”
Two weeks ago against San Diego State, Madsen had arguably the best game of his young career by connecting on 24 of 32 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. The Broncos won going away, 56-24.
Madsen completed passes to eight different targets in the San Diego State game. Against Nevada, only three players caught a pass.
“That was interesting to me, too,” Madsen said. “But there wasn’t anything really specific.”
Madsen’s legs were a big factor in the Nevada game. He ran for 58 yards on eight carries while Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty carried it a career-high 34 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s been a big deal, and I’ve enjoyed it. It’s fun for me,” Madsen said of the extra work in the run game. “Taking hits is kind of where I’m at now, I have to avoid those unnecessary ones. I enjoy running, but I also think we have the best running back in the country that can do that job for sure.”