No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0) wraps up Mountain West Conference play Saturday with a road game at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4). 

The CBS Sports Network telecast is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time. 

Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos have one of the country’s best offenses. Boise State is ranked third nationally in scoring offense at 43.6 points per game, well above Wyoming’s 20.4 (118th). 

The Broncos would clinch a berth in the Mountain West Football Championship with a victory in Laramie. Boise State closes the regular season next week against Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium. 

Here is a look at Boise State and Wyoming by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 43.6 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)

Wyoming 20.4 (118th, 11th)

Rushing offense

Boise State 258.7 (third, first)

Wyoming 140.4 (118th, 11th)

Passing offense

Boise State 233.5 (60th, sixth)

Wyoming 186.4 (108th, ninth)

Total offense

Boise State 492.2 (fourth, first)

Wyoming 326.8 (118th, 10th)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 52.7 percent (third, first)

Wyoming 37.5 percent (93rd, eighth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 92 percent (16th, second)

Wyoming 92.3 percent (13th, first)

Scoring defense

Boise State 24.7 (68th, fourth)

Wyoming 30.9 (108th, 10th)

Rushing defense

Boise State 104.7 (14th, first)

Wyoming 201.2 (116th, 10th)

Passing defense 

Boise State 267 (125th, 12th)

Wyoming 227.8 (81st, sixth)

Total defense

Boise State 371.7 (71st, fourth)

Wyoming 429 (115th, 10th)

Sacks per game

Boise State 4.1 (second, first)

Wyoming 0.9 (131st, 12th)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 8 (sixth, first)

Wyoming 4.8 (98th, eighth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 41.1 percent (85th, seventh)

Wyoming 28.5 percent (fifth, first)

Red zone defense

Boise State 77.1 percent (26th, first)

Wyoming 94.3 percent (128th, 11th)

Net punting

Boise State 36.61 (114th, 10th)

Wyoming 38.22 (84th, seventh)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.74 (121st, 11th)

Wyoming 3.5 (123rd, 12th)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 23.5 (25th, second)

Wyoming 25.7 (ninth, first)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.7 (23rd, section)

Wyoming -0.4 (94th, 10th)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 175 of 275, 2,194 yards, 19 touchdowns, three interceptions 

Kaden Anderson, Wyoming: 61 of 106, 839 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions. 

Leading rushers

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 256 carries, 1,893 yards, 26 touchdowns 

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 34 carries, 184 yards, three touchdowns 

Sam Scott, Wyoming: 92 carries, 435 yards, three touchdowns 

Jamari Ferrell, Wyoming: 60 carries, 253 yards, one touchdown 

Leading receivers

Cameron Camper, Boise State: 40 catches, 665 yards, four touchdowns

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 33 catches, 399 yards, six touchdowns

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 25 catches, 322 yards, three touchdowns Jaylen Sargent, Wyoming: 17 catches, 362 yards, two touchdowns 

Chris Durr Jr., Wyoming: 24 catches, 268 yards, one touchdown 

Leading defenders

Ty Benefield, Boise State: 55 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble receivers 

A’Marion McCoy, Boise State: 41 total tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 30 total tackles, nine sacks

Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 33 total tackles, 7.5 sacks

Shae Suiaunoa, Wyoming: 76 total tackles, two pass breakups 

Wrook Brown, Wyoming: 43 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups 

Braden Siders, Wyoming: 22 total tackles, 3.5 sacks. 

