Boise State and Wyoming by the numbers
No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0) wraps up Mountain West Conference play Saturday with a road game at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4).
The CBS Sports Network telecast is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos have one of the country’s best offenses. Boise State is ranked third nationally in scoring offense at 43.6 points per game, well above Wyoming’s 20.4 (118th).
The Broncos would clinch a berth in the Mountain West Football Championship with a victory in Laramie. Boise State closes the regular season next week against Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium.
Here is a look at Boise State and Wyoming by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 43.6 (third nationally, first Mountain West Conference)
Wyoming 20.4 (118th, 11th)
Rushing offense
Boise State 258.7 (third, first)
Wyoming 140.4 (118th, 11th)
Passing offense
Boise State 233.5 (60th, sixth)
Wyoming 186.4 (108th, ninth)
Total offense
Boise State 492.2 (fourth, first)
Wyoming 326.8 (118th, 10th)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 52.7 percent (third, first)
Wyoming 37.5 percent (93rd, eighth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 92 percent (16th, second)
Wyoming 92.3 percent (13th, first)
Scoring defense
Boise State 24.7 (68th, fourth)
Wyoming 30.9 (108th, 10th)
Rushing defense
Boise State 104.7 (14th, first)
Wyoming 201.2 (116th, 10th)
Passing defense
Boise State 267 (125th, 12th)
Wyoming 227.8 (81st, sixth)
Total defense
Boise State 371.7 (71st, fourth)
Wyoming 429 (115th, 10th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 4.1 (second, first)
Wyoming 0.9 (131st, 12th)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 8 (sixth, first)
Wyoming 4.8 (98th, eighth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 41.1 percent (85th, seventh)
Wyoming 28.5 percent (fifth, first)
Red zone defense
Boise State 77.1 percent (26th, first)
Wyoming 94.3 percent (128th, 11th)
Net punting
Boise State 36.61 (114th, 10th)
Wyoming 38.22 (84th, seventh)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.74 (121st, 11th)
Wyoming 3.5 (123rd, 12th)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 23.5 (25th, second)
Wyoming 25.7 (ninth, first)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.7 (23rd, section)
Wyoming -0.4 (94th, 10th)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 175 of 275, 2,194 yards, 19 touchdowns, three interceptions
Kaden Anderson, Wyoming: 61 of 106, 839 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions.
Leading rushers
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State: 256 carries, 1,893 yards, 26 touchdowns
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 34 carries, 184 yards, three touchdowns
Sam Scott, Wyoming: 92 carries, 435 yards, three touchdowns
Jamari Ferrell, Wyoming: 60 carries, 253 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Cameron Camper, Boise State: 40 catches, 665 yards, four touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 33 catches, 399 yards, six touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 25 catches, 322 yards, three touchdowns Jaylen Sargent, Wyoming: 17 catches, 362 yards, two touchdowns
Chris Durr Jr., Wyoming: 24 catches, 268 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Ty Benefield, Boise State: 55 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble receivers
A’Marion McCoy, Boise State: 41 total tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 30 total tackles, nine sacks
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State: 33 total tackles, 7.5 sacks
Shae Suiaunoa, Wyoming: 76 total tackles, two pass breakups
Wrook Brown, Wyoming: 43 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups
Braden Siders, Wyoming: 22 total tackles, 3.5 sacks.