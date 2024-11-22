Boise State getting healthier up front
No. 12 Boise State could be getting some reinforcements in the near future.
During Thursday’s media availability, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said center Mason Randolph and guard Roger Carreon are both “getting close” to returning.
“And as we get to the end of the season, we’re going to make some decisions,” Danielson said. “Obviously first and foremost, are they medically ready to play? And then from there, make decisions if they will or not. We’re working it day by day.”
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West) have a 5 p.m. Mountain time game at Wyoming this Saturday before returning home to face Oregon State (4-6) in their regular-season finale.
Randolph, a redshirt junior who started eight games last season, suffered an upper-body injury in Boise State’s opener at Georgia Southern. Carreon, a sophomore, went down the following week at Oregon.
Danielson said true freshman running back Sire Gaines is also close to returning. Gaines, a highly-toured recruit from Southern California’s Orange Vista High School, got hurt in the Portland State game.
Gaines and fellow backup Breezy Dubar have both missed time, forcing Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty to shoulder an even bigger load.
Randolph’s injury was initially reported to be season-ending, but he has progressed quicker than expected throughout the rehab process.
“Mason Randolph is a guy that gives everything for his team,” Danielson said. “You talk about a guy that’s all-in, all chips on the table for this place, that’s Mason Randolph.
“Even when he got hurt at Georgia Southern, Game 1, season-ending injury, and he just kept working, rehab, rehab, rehab. He’s put himself in a situation where we believe he’s going to be back this season.”
Danielson also expects to have safety Alexander Teubner back at some point.
Teubner, a senior from Oregon’s Seaside High School, was leading the team in tackles when he suffered a lower-body injury against Nevada. He was wearing a brace on his left leg while watching last week’s 42-21 victory over San Jose State from the sideline.
“He’s continuing to rehab and work,” Danielson said of Teubner. “I’m believing that he’s going to be back here soon. He’s in a similar boat as those (other) guys. Obviously his injury happened much (more recently) than theirs did, but you talk about an absolute warrior.
“He was working out with our (practice squad) group this morning, which is essentially freshmen and sophomores, just working his tail off. Tuebs will be back. When? We’ll continue to work through it.”
Teubner has 49 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception this season.