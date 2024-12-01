Boise State Broncos ON SI

Two more prospects decommit from Boise State

Broncos lose Brendon Haygood, Lucien Holland from class of 2025

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos.
Boise State Broncos. / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Hezekiah Millender, a three-star quarterback from Clarke Central High School (Georgia), flipped his commitment from Boise State to Georgia on Saturday. 

Later in the day, three-star Sachse (Texas) running back Brendon Haygood decomitted from the Broncos. Haygood visited Missouri over the weekend and is expected to sign with the Tigers, 247Sports Missouri insiders Gabe DeArmond and Sean Williams reported. 

Lucien Holland, a three-star edge rusher from Inglewood (California), announced Sunday afternoon that he has re-opened his recruitment. Holland’s offers include Texas Tech, UCLA and Washington State. 

Haygood had 151 carries for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, helping lead Sachse to a 9-2 overall record. The Mustangs fell to Rockwall in the Class 6A Division I state playoffs, 50-17. 

Holland piled up 53 total tackles (19 for loss), 13.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries this fall. Inglewood finished 10-1 overall with a 59-26 loss to Santa Margarita in a Southern Section Championships play-in game. 

Millender starred in his only season for Clarke Central, accounting for 37 total touchdowns — 25 passing, 12 rushing — with just one turnover. Clarke Central lost to Houston County in the Class 5A playoffs, 69-48.

The college football early signing period begins Wednesday morning. 

The Broncos (11-1), who will host UNLV (10-2) for the Mountain West Football Championship at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday, now have 18 known commits for the class of 2025: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), safety 

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), athlete

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), interior offensive lineman 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver 

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), athlete

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), cornerback

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), cornerback 

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive tackle

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver 

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), interior offensive lineman

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive tackle

DeShawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive tackle

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver 

Boise State and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty closed the regular season on Black Friday with a 34-18 victory over Oregon State. The Broncos can clinch a College Football Playoff berth — and likely a first-round bye — with a win over UNLV in the Mountain West Football Championship. 

The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff with the top four champions getting a first-round bye. 

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

