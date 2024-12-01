Two more prospects decommit from Boise State
Hezekiah Millender, a three-star quarterback from Clarke Central High School (Georgia), flipped his commitment from Boise State to Georgia on Saturday.
Later in the day, three-star Sachse (Texas) running back Brendon Haygood decomitted from the Broncos. Haygood visited Missouri over the weekend and is expected to sign with the Tigers, 247Sports Missouri insiders Gabe DeArmond and Sean Williams reported.
Lucien Holland, a three-star edge rusher from Inglewood (California), announced Sunday afternoon that he has re-opened his recruitment. Holland’s offers include Texas Tech, UCLA and Washington State.
Haygood had 151 carries for 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, helping lead Sachse to a 9-2 overall record. The Mustangs fell to Rockwall in the Class 6A Division I state playoffs, 50-17.
Holland piled up 53 total tackles (19 for loss), 13.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hurries this fall. Inglewood finished 10-1 overall with a 59-26 loss to Santa Margarita in a Southern Section Championships play-in game.
Millender starred in his only season for Clarke Central, accounting for 37 total touchdowns — 25 passing, 12 rushing — with just one turnover. Clarke Central lost to Houston County in the Class 5A playoffs, 69-48.
The college football early signing period begins Wednesday morning.
The Broncos (11-1), who will host UNLV (10-2) for the Mountain West Football Championship at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday, now have 18 known commits for the class of 2025:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), safety
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), athlete
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), interior offensive lineman
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), athlete
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), cornerback
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), cornerback
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive tackle
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), interior offensive lineman
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive tackle
DeShawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive tackle
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver
Boise State and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty closed the regular season on Black Friday with a 34-18 victory over Oregon State. The Broncos can clinch a College Football Playoff berth — and likely a first-round bye — with a win over UNLV in the Mountain West Football Championship.
The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff with the top four champions getting a first-round bye.