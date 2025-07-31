Boise State defender up for another national award
Boise State’s Marco Notarainni secured another preseason honor on Thursday.
Notarainni, a senior linebacker who recorded 60 total tackles last season, was selected to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. The Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the college football player who best combines community service and leadership on and off the field.
Earlier this month, Notarainni received a nomination for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which will feature 22 players and one coach who make outstanding contributions to their communities.
Boise State edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan called Notarainni “one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever seen” during Mountain West media days.
“I take a lot from him,” Virgin-Morgan said. “He leads the defense very well. A lot by example, and he speaks up a lot. He has a very big voice and everybody listens to him. It’s amazing to lead with a guy like that.
“I feel like Marco has always been ready for this opportunity. He’s one of those guys that’s always putting in — no matter what the work is — he’s always putting in the work. He doesn’t question it, he doesn’t think twice, he always puts in the work. I think the amount of extra work he puts in and the way he takes care of his body, because he knows how important that is coming off those injuries, being able to stay healthy and stay ready for the team is one of the biggest things for him.”
To go along with his 60 total tackles, Notarainni also tallied 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries last year. He was voted first-team all-MWC and was selected to the 2025 preseason all-MWC team.
Five other Boise State players have also been named to watch lists for national awards.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen was selected to the Maxwell Award (college football’s player of the year) watch list. Madsen, the 2025 MWC preseason offensive player of the year, threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions a season ago.
Junior offensive tackle Kage Casey is on the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman) watch list. Casey, a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, has 28 career starts for the Broncos at left tackle.
Virgin-Morgan is up for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football). Virgin-Morgan led Boise State with 10 sacks as a sophomore.
Junior safety Ty Benefield and senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy were both named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list (top defensive back in college football).
Benefield led the Broncos in total tackles a season ago with 82 while also adding five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. McCoy recorded 11 pass breakups last year, tying for second in the country.