Two Boise State players named to national defensive award watch list
Junior safety Ty Benefield and senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy are both on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.
The Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football.
Boise State is one of six teams with two players on the 35-man list, which includes 19 cornerbacks and 16 safeties. Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Ohio, Ohio State, Texas and Boise State are the six schools with multiple representatives.
Benefield led the Broncos in total tackles a season ago with 82 while also adding five pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He received all-Mountain West honorable mention.
McCoy recorded 11 pass breakups last season, tying for second in the country. He also had 60 total tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown against San Diego State.
The MWC placed three players on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list: Benefield, McCoy and Fresno State cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton.
Four other Boise State players have also been named to watch lists for national awards.
Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen was placed on the Maxwell Award (college football’s player of the year) watch list. Madsen, the 2025 MWC preseason offensive player of the year, threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions as a sophomore last season.
Kage Casey, a junior offensive tackle, is on the Outland Trophy (college football’s top interior lineman) watch list. Casey, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has 28 career starts for the Broncos at left tackle.
Junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan is up for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player in college football). Virgin-Morgan led Boise State with 10 sacks a season ago.
Senior linebacker Marco Notarainni is a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which will feature 22 players and one coach who make outstanding contributions to their communities. Notarainni recorded 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries during his junior season.
Ten Boise State players were named to the preseason all-MWC team: Madsen, Latrell Caples (wide receiver), Casey, Mason Randolph (offensive line), Matt Lauter (tight end), Braxton Fely (defensive line), Virgin-Morgan, Notarainni, Benefield and McCoy.
Head coach Spencer Danielson is on the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. The Dodd Trophy is awarded to a coach who succeeds on the field while also emphasizing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.