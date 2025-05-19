Boise State gets more explosive with versatile transfer portal running back
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State has been active in the transfer portal with 15 additions since the Fiesta Bowl.
Several of the portal newcomers are expected to make a big impact for the Broncos in 2025.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting the team’s top five transfer portal additions of the offseason.
We have already covered defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame), defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii), kicker Colton Boomer (UCF) and defensive lineman David Latu and are wrapping up with the Broncos’ No. 1 portal addition: Running back Malik Sherrod.
Malik Sherrod, senior, running back
It appears Boise State hit a home run in the transfer portal with the addition of former Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod.
From Day 1 of spring practice, Sherrod flashed big-play ability as a runner, receiver and kick returner.
“He’s explosive,” said Boise State running backs coach James Montgomery, who coached Sherrod at Fresno State. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield really well. He’s a way different style than a lot of the guys we’ve got in the room. He’s a little bit smaller, a little bit quicker, and he brings a lot of different skillsets to the table.
“I knew what kind of player I was getting. In the Mountain West, he’s damn near rushed for 1,000 yards (in a season). … Just knowing what I was getting in the portal — what kind of kid he is and what kind of player he is — I knew he’d fit well here.”
A three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Pacifica High School, Sherrod spent five seasons at Fresno State before entering the transfer portal in December.
The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Sherrod arrived in Boise with 324 career carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while tallying 59 catches for 349 yards. He was at his best in 2023, running for 966 yards and nine touchdowns on 172 carries.
Along with his offensive capabilities, Sherrod is also dangerous on special teams.
“Malik Sherrod has definitely jumped out,” Broncos special teams coach Stacy Collins said. “We’ve seen him both as a kick and punt returner. I saw him do it during his time at Fresno State, and he’s certainly showed it out here. … He’s got great lateral movement and the ability to hit the burst. He brings that versatility as a running back and certainly from the return game.”
Sherrod was rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports and the No. 1,863 overall player in the portal. The 2026 NFL Draft prospect has one year of eligibility remaining.
Sherrod, Sire Gaines, Breezy Dubar and Dylan Riley are all in the running to replace Ashton Jeanty, who was drafted sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos will likely use a running back rotation in 2025 with Sherrod getting plenty of touches as a third-down back and returner.