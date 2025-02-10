Boise State legend Kellen Moore wins Super Bowl with Philadelphia Eagles
Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore showcased his brilliant offensive mind during Super Bowl LIX.
Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, called the plays as quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and others shined in a 40-22 romp over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore’s high-flying offense averaged 36.3 points per game during the NFL playoffs. Moore, who was previously the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, is expected to be the New Orleans Saints’ next head coach.
After Super Bowl LIX, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Moore.
“You know, let’s run this s--- back, Kellen. Let’s run this back!,” Sirianni said to FOX’s Tom Rinaldi during his postgame interview.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie does not believe Moore will return to Philadelphia.
“I do (expect Moore to leave),” Lurie said to Yahoo Sports. “Unfortunately, we’re gonna have to wish him the very best with New Orleans.”
Moore, 36, was also a finalist for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position.
A native of Prosser, Washington, Moore was a four-year starting quarterback for Boise State from 2008-11. He compiled a 50-3 overall record as a starter and ended his college career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Moore placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting, the highest for a Bronco until Ashton Jeanty’s runner-up finish in 2024.
Listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, Moore was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent and spent three years with the Lions (2012-14) and three with the Cowboys (2015-17) before retiring.
Moore’s coaching career began the following season as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator the next year and remained in that role through the 2022 season.
Moore was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023 before linking up with Sirianni in Philadelphia. Under Moore’s guidance, the Eagles ranked seventh during the 2024 regular season in scoring offense (27.2 points per game) and eighth in total offense (367.2 yards per game).
On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Saints are expected to hire Moore.
The Saints, who fired Dennis Allen midway through the 2024 season and finished 5-12 overall, are the last NFL team with a head coaching vacancy. The Saints were previously turned down by Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the new head coach of the New York Jets.
