Former Boise State legend Kellen Moore interviews with Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a Boise State Hall of Fame member, completed a virtual interview with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday for the team’s head coaching vacancy.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and previous coach Mike McCarthy could not agree on a contract extension and agreed to part ways earlier this week. McCarthy went 49-35 overall in five seasons with the Cowboys, leading the team to three consecutive playoff appearances in 2021-23.
Jones has upcoming interviews scheduled with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Settle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. According to multiple reports, Jones also spoke with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who played for the Cowboys from 1995-99.
After a six-year NFL playing career, Moore joined the Cowboys’ coaching staff in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator the following year and remained in that role through the 2022 season.
Moore was the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023 before linking up with head coach Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia. Under Moore’s guidance, the Eagles ranked seventh during the 2024 regular season in scoring offense (27.2 points per game) and eighth in total offense (367.2 yards per game).
NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes Moore is a strong candidate to land the Cowboys job.
“Dak (Prescott) knows him well,” Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Network. “They have a great relationship. So yes, they are going to interview him … but it’s not like they really need to interview him. They’ve seen him up close. They know how he works. They know what kind of coordinator he would be. They believe they know what kind of head coach he is going to be if he gets the opportunity. This certainly is one to keep an eye on, and it makes a lot of sense for all parties.”
A native of Prosser, Washington, Moore was a four-year starting quarterback for Boise State from 2008-11. He guided the Broncos to a 50-3 overall record as a starter and ended his college career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Moore placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting, the highest for a Bronco until Ashton Jeanty’s runner-up finish in 2024.
An undersized quarterback at 6-feet and 200 pounds, Moore was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft and signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent. He spent three years with the Lions (2012-14) and three with the Cowboys (2015-17) before retiring.
Moore has two more heading coaching interviews scheduled with the Jacksonville Jaguars (Friday) and New Orleans Saints (Saturday).
The Eagles are one of eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs. Philadelphia hosts the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Mountain time on Sunday.
