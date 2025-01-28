Boise State loses defensive line commit, adds local edge rusher
Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class continues to evolve.
Monday afternoon, College of the Canyons defensive lineman Tyrell Brown announced on X that he has decommitted from Boise State. Later in the day, edge rusher Markell Bowens of Pocatello, Idaho’s Highland High School committed to the Broncos.
“Beyond grateful to say I have committed to Boise State University. Go Broncos!,” Bowens wrote on X.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bowens is rated the No. 5 overall senior recruit in Idaho by 247Sports. The three-star prospect chose the Broncos over offers from Utah Tech and Minot State.
As a junior, Bowens helped lead Highland to an 11-1 overall record and the big-school state title. Bowens recorded 34 total tackles (seven for loss), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last fall en route to first-team Class 6A all-state honors.
Highland was knocked out of the 2024 state playoffs by Middleton and fellow Boise State signee Dallyn Grimes.
Brown, rated the No. 29 junior college prospect nationally for the class of 2025, committed to Boise State in December over offers from Memphis, South Florida and Virginia Tech, among others.
During his final season at College of the Canyons, Brown recorded 44 total tackles (11 for loss), five sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. He was voted first-team All-California Community College on defense.
Here are the 26 known members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Markell Bowens, Highland (Idaho), edge rusher
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
Bethel Imasuen, Acalanes (California) defensive lineman
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Zeke Martinez, Meridian (Idaho), quarterback
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Sherrod Smith, College of San Mateo (California), defensive back
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver