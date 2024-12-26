Junior college defensive lineman commits to Boise State
Boise State got a boost to its defensive line on Christmas Eve.
Tyrell Brown, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle from College of the Canyons, committed to the Broncos Tuesday night.
Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 27 junior college player nationally, Brown chose Boise State over offers from Memphis, South Florida and Virginia Tech, among others.
Brown was not viewed as a Division I prospect coming out of Texas’ Killeen High School. He was an undersized defensive lineman at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds but has put on 50 pounds over the last two years.
During his sophomore season at College of the Canyons, Brown recorded 44 total tackles (11 for loss), five sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. He was voted first-team All-California Community College on defense.
Brown could have up to four seasons of eligibility left depending on the outcome of a lawsuit filed against the NCAA by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia argued that his time at the junior college level, which falls outside of NCAA jurisdiction, should not count against his NCAA eligibility.
Last week, a federal judge in Tennessee granted an injunction that allows Pavia to pursue another year of eligibility while the case is being resolved.
Brown is the 23rd member of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class.
In early December, the Broncos signed 17 high school recruits, three international prospects and two junior college players. The Broncos also have four known commitments from players in the transfer portal: defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona), running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State), defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii), edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho).
Here are the 23 members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver