Junior college defensive lineman commits to Boise State

College of the Canyons’ Tyrell Brown joins 2025 recruiting class

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos.
Boise State Broncos. / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Boise State got a boost to its defensive line on Christmas Eve.

Tyrell Brown, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle from College of the Canyons, committed to the Broncos Tuesday night. 

Rated a three-star prospect and the No. 27 junior college player nationally, Brown chose Boise State over offers from Memphis, South Florida and Virginia Tech, among others. 

Brown was not viewed as a Division I prospect coming out of Texas’ Killeen High School. He was an undersized defensive lineman at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds but has put on 50 pounds over the last two years. 

During his sophomore season at College of the Canyons, Brown recorded 44 total tackles (11 for loss), five sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. He was voted first-team All-California Community College on defense. 

Brown could have up to four seasons of eligibility left depending on the outcome of a lawsuit filed against the NCAA by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia argued that his time at the junior college level, which falls outside of NCAA jurisdiction, should not count against his NCAA eligibility. 

Last week, a federal judge in Tennessee granted an injunction that allows Pavia to pursue another year of eligibility while the case is being resolved. 

Brown is the 23rd member of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class.

In early December, the Broncos signed 17 high school recruits, three international prospects and two junior college players. The Broncos also have four known commitments from players in the transfer portal: defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona), running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State), defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii), edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho).

Here are the 23 members of Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class: 

Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back

Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back

Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back

Tyrell Brown, College of the Canyons (California), defensive line

Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher 

Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver

Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back

Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back

Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back

Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line

Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker

AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end

Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver

Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter

Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line

Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line

De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher

Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker

Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back 

Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher

Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver

