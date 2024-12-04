Signing Day recap: Boise State adds 22 players to 2025 recruiting class
Boise State’s 22-man signing class has a little bit of everything.
Seventeen domestic high school recruits, three international prospects and two junior college players signed with the Broncos when college football’s early signing period began Wednesday morning.
Boise State’s highest-rated signees are a pair of Californians in Rancho Cucamonga defensive back Tahj Crutchfield and Mission Viejo edge rusher Jaden Williams.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Crutchfield was a first-team all-Baseline League selection this fall with 37 total tackles, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The three-star prospect is rated the nation’s No. 65 overall cornerback recruit and the No. 64 player in California for the class of 2025 by 247Sports.
Crutchfield chose the Broncos over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Louisville, Utah and numerous others.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Williams had 18.5 sacks as a junior en route to Division II player of the year honors. He upped it to 23 sacks this fall to go along with 105 total tackles (44.5 for loss), 39 quarterback hurries, one interception and five pass breakups.
247Sports has Williams rated as the No. 63 national edge rusher and No. 65 prospect in California. The three-star prospect flipped his commitment from San Diego State to Boise State in November.
Defensive back Arthur de Boachie headlines a group of three international recruits who signed with the Broncos.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound de Boachie is of Ghanaian descent and was born and raised in Amsterdam. He moved to London two years ago for the NFL Academy.
The Broncos also signed Lopez Sanusi, an Irish-Nigerian defensive lineman, from London’s NFL Academy last year.
Cody (Wyoming) linebacker Chase Hatch was a late addition to the Broncos’ recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hatch helped lead Cody to the Class 3A title game.
Hatch also held offers from Washington State and Wyoming. He was rated the No. 2 prospect in the Cowboy State.
Defensive backs Samuel Brooks (Dodge City Community College) and Jalen Webb (Kilgore College) are joining the Broncos from the junior college ranks.
Boise State lost three of its highest-rated prospects in the lead-up to signing day: Brendon Haygood from Sachse (Texas) signed with Missouri; Hezekiah Millender from Clarke Central (Georgia) signed with Georgia; Lucien Holland from Inglewood (California) is expected to sign with UCLA.
As of Wednesday morning, Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class ranks 77th nationally, according to 247 Sports. The Broncos have the second-best class in the Mountain West Conference, trailing only UNLV (No. 71).
No. 10 Boise State (11-1) and the 20th-ranked Rebels (10-2) will meet in the Mountain West Football Championship at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday on the Blue.
The three-day early signing period ends on Friday.
Here are Boise State’s 22 initial signings for the class of 2025:
Josiah Alanis, Evergreen (Washington), defensive back
Ja’Bree Bickham, McKinney (Texas), defensive back
Samuel Brooks, Dodge City Community College (Kansas), defensive back
Bol Bol, Yelm (Washington), edge rusher
Quinton Brown, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Dominik Calhoun, Pittsburg (California), defensive back
Tahj Crutchfield, Rancho Cucamonga (California), defensive back
Arthur de Boachie, NFL Academy (London, England), defensive back
Dallyn Grimes, Middleton (Idaho), offensive line
Chase Hatch, Cody (Wyoming), linebacker
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta (California), wide receiver
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan (Washington), tight end
Gavin Packer, Skyview (Washington), wide receiver
Roland Podesta, Prokick Australia (West Sydney, Australia), kicker/punter
Daniil Starykh, Berlin Adler (Berlin, Germany), offensive line
Stewart Taufa, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), offensive line
De’Shawn Toilolo, Skyridge (Utah), edge rusher
Jacob Tracy, Yelm (Washington), offensive line
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon (Oregon), linebacker
Jalen Webb, Kilgore College (Texas), defensive back
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo (California), edge rusher
Qumonte Williams Jr., All Saints Episcopal (Texas), wide receiver