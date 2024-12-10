‘Thighs-man:’ Ashton Jeanty adds another NIL deal
Ashton Jeanty picked up another NIL opportunity ahead of No. 3 Boise State’s (12-1) College Football Playoff debut.
Jeanty, who was named a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday, is the latest ambassador for men’s underwear brand SAXX. The record-breaking junior has been crowned the “Thighs-man” by SAXX as he aims to become the first running back to win the Heisman Trophy since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015.
Jeanty’s partnership with SAXX will run through the 2025 NFL Draft. According to the press release, SAXX will “amplify the partnership via wild postings and mobile billboards in New York City leading up to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.”
The Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday in New York City.
In September, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a multi-year endorsement deal with SAXX. Crosby starred for Eastern Michigan before entering the NFL and is a big college football fan, according to a press release from SAXX.
Earlier this year, SAXX also signed a deal with UNLV star wide receiver Ricky White III.
“I’m excited to team up with SAXX to be their newest college football game-changer,” Jeanty said in a provided quote. “It’s really cool that SAXX and Maxx Crosby picked me for this NIL deal. I’ve been wearing SAXX underwear for a couple weeks now and nothing comes close to it. I’ll be wearing SAXX to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. That’s for sure.”
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Jeanty are the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
Jeanty joins quarterback Kellen Moore (2010) as Boise State’s only Heisman Trophy finalists. In 2010, Moore placed fourth in the Heisman voting behind Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and Oregon running back LaMichael James.
Jeanty has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, leading the country in all three categories. He will enter the College Football Playoff at No. 4 on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
According to On3, Jeanty’s NIL value has nearly tripled during his historic junior season.
Boise State, seeded third by the College Football Playoff selection committee, will face the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 11 SMU (11-2) and No. 6 Penn State (11-2) in the Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl.
