Boise State announces 2025 Mountain West opponents
Boise State announced its 2025 Mountain West Conference opponents list on Tuesday.
The Broncos will play Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico and UNLV at home with road trips scheduled for Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State and Utah State. No dates or kickoff times were announced.
The Mountain West is moving back to an eight-game conference slate in 2025 after playing seven games this year due to a scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will all be leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Boise State, which captured its second straight MWC title this season, did not face Colorado State, Fresno State, Air Force and New Mexico. The Broncos will miss Hawaii, San Jose State and Wyoming in 2025 before heading off to the Pac-12.
Boise State will open the 2025 season at South Florida (Aug. 30) and return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 6). The Broncos also have non-conference games scheduled with Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame (Oct. 4 Notre Dame Stadium).
The complete 2025 schedule will be announced at a later date.
The Broncos (12-1) and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty received the No. 3 seed for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Boise State will face No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Boise State has won the Fiesta Bowl three times in program history: 2007, 2010 and 2014.