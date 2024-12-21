Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos add defensive tackle
Boise State added some depth to its defensive front Friday when Hawaii defensive tackle Dion Washington announced his commitment to the Broncos.
Washington, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound Las Vegas native, recorded 18 total tackles and two sacks during his junior season for Hawaii. Washington will have one year of eligibility remaining when he joins the Broncos.
Rated the No. 24 prospect in Nevada by 247Sports for the class of 2021, Washington signed with the Nevada Wolf Pack coming out of Las Vegas’ Shadow Ridge High School. He recorded 35 total tackles and three sacks in three seasons with Nevada before transferring to Hawaii last offseason.
Washington chose the Broncos over reported offers from FAU, Kent State, Nevada, New Mexico State and San Diego State.
Washington is Boise State’s second transfer portal addition during the winter cycle. The Broncos picked up a commitment from Arizona defensive back Demetrius Freeney earlier this week.
Boise State (12-1), which earned the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, has lost 10 players to the portal in December.
Here are the Broncos’ 10 portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s two portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)