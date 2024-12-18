Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos lose wide receiver, add defensive back
Boise State’s roster continues to evolve as the third-seeded Broncos (12-1) get ready for a College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl matchup with No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2).
Wednesday morning, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jackson Grier announced that he has entered the transfer portal. Grier is the ninth Boise State player to hit the portal during the winter cycle.
“First off I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love at the highest level,” Grier posted on X. “I’d also like to thank the entire coaching staff here at Boise State University for helping me develop into the player I am today. To all of my teammates, I’ve developed bonds with you guys that have changed my life and we will forever be locked in. With that being said, I will be entering into the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility.”
The Broncos picked up their first portal addition Tuesday in Demetrius Freeney, a defensive back from Arizona. Freeney played in nine games this season for the Wildcats, registering seven total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Freeney was a two-star quarterback prospect coming out of California’s San Leandro High School. He enrolled at College of San Mateo and found immediate success, rising to become the No. 51 national junior college prospect in 2023. Freeney signed with Miami as a cornerback over offers from Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma and others.
Freeney spent one season at Miami before transferring to Arizona last spring. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Grier graduated from Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas and joined the Broncos for the 2023 season. Boise State was his only reported Division I offer coming out of high school.
Grier redshirted in 2023 and did not record any stats for the Broncos this season.
Boise State could also be adding a Big Ten offensive lineman from the portal.
Miles Walker, a 6-foot-5, 317-pound sophomore offensive tackle from Ohio State, is reportedly considering the Broncos. 247Sports national writer Chris Hummer put in a crystal ball prediction for Walker to end up at Boise State on Wednesday.
Walker was a three-star prospect coming out of Connecticut’s Brunswick School. His numerous offers included Iowa, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas A&M.
Here are Boise State’s nine transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
