Eighth Boise State football player enters transfer portal
College football’s winter transfer portal opened Monday, and several Boise State players are already searching for new homes.
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr., running back Kaden Dudley, wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather, safety Gabe Tahir and cornerbacks Khai Taylor and Dionte Thornton all hopped in the portal Monday. Backup quarterback Malachi Nelson entered the portal Thursday, and backup linebacker Udoka Ezeani became the eighth Bronco to hit the transfer portal Friday morning.
“First and foremost I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the opportunity to play this sport, as well (as) Boise State University and all the coaches/staff for the opportunity to play football here,” Ezeani posted in a message on X. “With that being said, I have entered my name in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.”
Ezeani is a 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker who saw limited action on special teams this season for the Broncos (12-1), who earned the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff.
A graduate of Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, Ezeani initially signed with Missouri State before landing at Butler Community College. He starred for Butler in 2023, recording 52 total tackles (4.5 for loss) with one sack and one interception.
Ezeani was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 12 junior college linebacker nationally by 247Sports when he enrolled at Boise State in January. He chose the Broncos over numerous other suitors, including Oregon and Oregon State.
Ezeani was buried on the depth chart at Boise State behind starters Marco Notarainni and Andrew Simpson, two junior standouts. Sophomores Jake Ripp and Clay Martineau were also above Ezeani on the depth chart.
The winter transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28.