Boise State transfer portal tracker: Tenth Bronco enters portal
Wyatt Milkovic, a redshirt freshman linebacker for Boise State, has entered the transfer portal.
Milkovic announced the decision on X Thursday morning.
“I would like to start off by thanking all the coaches at Boise State University and the great Bronco Nation community,” Milkovic wrote. “Your kindness and hospitality has been truly appreciated. To my Boise State teammates, I’m so thankful for having you in my life. Our friendship and bonds will last forever. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. Go Broncos!”
A graduate of Arizona’s Basha High School, Milkovic chose Boise State over offers from Cal, Colorado, Iowa State and numerous others. The three-star prospect was rated the No. 17 overall player in Arizona for the class of 2023 by 247Sports.
Milkovic redshirted in 2023 and did not record any statistics this season for Boise State.
The third-seeded Broncos (12-1), who will face No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in a College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl matchup on Dec. 31, have lost 10 players to the transfer portal during the winter cycle.
Boise State picked up its first portal addition Wednesday in Arizona defensive back Demetrius Freeney.
Here are Boise State’s 10 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- PFF grades: Travis Hunter among worst modern Heisman Trophy winners; Ashton Jeanty would’ve ranked No. 1
- What Spencer Danielson said about Malachi Nelson, transfer portal, Ashton Jeanty, College Football Playoff
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.