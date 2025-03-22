Boise State wide receiver Cam Camper to enter NFL Draft, participate in Broncos Pro Day
After two months of uncertainty, the Cam Camper saga has come to an end.
Camper, Boise State’s leading receiver during the 2024 season, initially declared for the NFL Draft in January. A few days later, Camper withdrew his name from the draft and entered the transfer portal.
Camper, who would’ve been a sixth-year senior during the 2025 season, explored the possibility of returning to college football due to an NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players. Cornerback A’Marion McCoy is taking advantage of the waiver to play for the Broncos in 2025 as a fifth-year senior.
According to Draft Diamonds, Camper was not granted a sixth year of eligibility and has entered the NFL Draft. Camper will participate in Boise State’s on-campus Pro Day, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Camper was quarterback Maddux Madsen’s favorite target last season, catching 58 passes for 903 yards and four touchdowns. He recorded three receptions for 66 yards in Boise State’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
A graduate of Lancaster High School in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Camper played two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Indiana. In two years with the Hoosiers, Camper had 63 catches for 881 yards and three touchdowns.
Following a coaching change at Indiana, Camper entered the transfer portal for a second time and landed at Boise State. He played a major role in leading the Broncos to a 12-2 overall record and a second straight Mountain West Conference title.
Camper started at Z receiver in Boise State’s run-heavy offense that featured Heisman Trophy runner-up tailback Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last year and is a top prospect for the NFL Draft.
The Broncos must also find a replacement for starting X receiver Prince Strachan, who transferred to USC. Strachan had 25 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown a season ago.
Boise State does return slot receiver Latrell Caples (38 catches, 473 yards, five touchdowns), tight end Matt Lauter (47 catches, 619 yards, seven touchdowns), No. 4 receiver Austin Bolt (16 catches, 196 yards, four touchdowns), highly-touted prospect Chris Marshall and others.
“Receiver is a big point of need that we’re working through right now from recruiting, to some guys stepping up,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in the lead-up to spring practice. “Obviously Latrell Caples, we think the world of. Austin Bolt had a good season; there’s a lot more meat on the bone for him. … Chase Penry and Ben Ford played a lot for us and need to continue to play more. I feel really good about that core.”