Coaches Poll top 25: Boise State moves up to No. 10
Boise State got 226 rushing yards from Ashton Jeanty in Friday’s 34-18 victory over Oregon State.
It was the 10th straight win for the Broncos (11-1), who jumped to No. 10 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday morning. Boise State was No. 11 in last week’s poll.
Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, carried it a career-high 37 times for 226 yards and a touchdown against the Beavers (5-7). Jeanty is now at 2,288 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns for the season, well within reach of Barry Sanders’ all-time FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.
With the regular season complete, Boise State now turns its attention to the Mountain West Football Championship. The Broncos will host UNLV (10-2), ranked No. 19 in Sunday’s Coaches Poll, at 6 p.m. Mountain time Friday.
The Rebels and Broncos met on Oct. 26 in Las Vegas with Boise State earning a 29-24 comeback victory.
A second win over UNLV would clinch a College Football Playoff bid for the Broncos. The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the playoff with the top four champions getting a first-round bye.
The next CFP rankings will be released Tuesday. Boise State checked in at No. 11 in last week’s rankings.
Oregon (12-0) again received all 53 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. A 37-34 Week 2 loss at Autzen Stadium remains Boise State’s lone blemish this season.
Texas (11-1) moved up to second, followed by Penn State (11-1), Notre Dame (11-1) and Georgia (10-2).
Ohio State (10-2), previously ranked No. 2, dropped all the way to No. 8 following a 13-10 home loss to Michigan. No. 14 Miami (10-2) fell seven spots after losing to Syracuse.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 14 of the 2024 season:
Week 15 Coaches Poll Top 25
Dec. 1, 2024
1. Oregon (Big Ten)
2. Texas (SEC)
3. Penn State (Big Ten)
4. Notre Dame (Independent)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Tennessee (SEC)
7. SMU (ACC)
8. Ohio State (Big Ten)
9. Indiana (Big Ten)
10. Boise State (MWC)
11. Alabama (SEC)
12. South Carolina (SEC)
13. Arizona State (Big 12)
14. Miami (ACC)
15. Ole Miss (SEC)
16. Iowa State (Big 12)
17. Clemson (ACC)
18. BYU (Big 12)
19. UNLV (MWC)
20. Missouri (SEC)
21. Illinois (Big Ten)
22. Colorado (Big 12)
23. Army (American)
24. Memphis (American)
25. Syracuse (ACC)
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Tulane; No. 19 Texas A&M.
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90; Duke 39; Tulane 37; Louisville 18; Kansas State 15; Louisiana 11; Michigan 2; Georgia Tech 2; Miami (OH) 1; Iowa 1.