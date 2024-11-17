Coaches Poll top 25: Boise State remains at No. 13 after San Jose State win
Boise State’s position didn’t budge in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0), who stormed back for a 42-21 victory over San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) Saturday evening at CEFCU Stadium, checked in at No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday morning. Boise State was tied for 13th with SMU in last week’s poll.
Saturday against San Jose State, Boise State fell behind 14-0 early but fought back with four takeaways and a strong running game. Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
“Obviously, you probably couldn’t start a first quarter worse than we did tonight, down 14-0 and they’re going in to make it 21-0,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “But when you see the end of it and our guys end the game on a 42-7 run, that’s a testament to this team, that’s a testament to their leadership, that’s a testament to who these guys are. I cannot be more proud of them.”
Boise State will be on the road again next week for a Mountain West Conference game at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4). The struggling Cowboys are coming off a 24-10 loss to Colorado State.
Oregon (11-0) again received all 55 votes in the poll. The Broncos and Ducks faced off in Week 2 at Autzen Stadium with Oregon coming back for a 37-34 victory.
Ohio State (9-1) is ranked second, followed by Texas (9-1), Penn State (9-1) and Indiana (10-0).
BYU (9-1) tumbled to No. 15 after falling to unranked Kansas at home, 17-13.
Boise State was ranked No. 13 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, which determine the 12-team playoff field. The next CFP rankings will be released Tuesday.
The four highest-ranked conference champions receive a first-round playoff bye. No. 10 Miami (ACC), Boise State (Mountain West) and BYU (Big 12) are all jockeying for byes.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll top 25 for Week 13 of the 2024 season:
Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25
Nov. 17, 2024
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Miami
11. Tennessee
12. SMU
13. Boise State
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Colorado
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Iowa State
22. Arizona State
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Kansas State
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Washington State; No. 21 Missouri; No. 22 LSU; No. 24 Louisville
Others receiving votes: Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 2; Vanderbilt 1; Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1