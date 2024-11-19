Boise State Broncos ON SI

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Where will Boise State land?

Broncos were No. 13 in last week’s CFP rankings

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Boise State dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 in last week’s College Football Playoff Rankings. 

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West Conference), who are coming off a 42-21 victory at San Jose State, should at least hold serve when the next CFP rankings are released at 5 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday evening. 

The five highest-ranked conference champions receive an automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff with the top four champions earning a first-round bye.

Will the Broncos and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty be ranked above every Big 12 team, putting them in a position to get a bye? 

Here are eight expert predictions on where the Broncos will land in Tuesday’s rankings reveal.

1. Stan Becton, NCAA.com: No. 13 overall, No. 12 seed

Rationale: “Boise State won’t leapfrog BYU after the Cougars lost. Boise State's loss to Oregon is a better loss than BYU's defeat to Kansas, but the Broncos haven't beaten a currently ranked opponent now that Washington State lost.” 

2. Austin Curtright, USA Today: No. 12 overall, No. 4 seed

Rationale: “Boise State fended off a scare from San Jose State and passed (BYU) in both the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Broncos could now be the fourth-highest ranked presumed conference champion, giving them the inside path to the No. 4 seed in the 12-team bracket, should the CFP committee agree with the other polls.”

3. Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: No. 13 overall, No. 12 seed

Rationale: “The Broncos should hold their spot this week after a comfortable win at San Jose State. This week's game against Wyoming offers another chance to put up a big number.

4. Brad Crawford, 247Sports: No. 13 overall, No. 12 seed

Rationale: “Does Boise State still control its own destiny in the Group of 5 title picture? That’s difficult to answer at the moment with Army unbeaten behind the Broncos and Tulane on an eight-game winning streak. Any hiccup for the Broncos in the Mountain West could prove fatal. The selection committee is still hanging on to the three-point loss at Oregon as top-shelf quality for Boise State and it’s hard to argue that point considering the Ducks haven’t lost this season as the nation's top team.”

5. Nick Kosko, On3: No. 13 overall, No. 12 seed

Rationale: “As long as Boise State keeps winning, they should get in as the Group of 5 representative. Of course, unless Army goes undefeated, then we have a debate.”

6. Boise State, On3: No. 12 overall, No. 12 seed

Rationale: “The Broncos were tied at 21 with San Jose State before turning on the afterburners and winning 42-21. They’re still safe here as long as Army doesn’t beat Notre Dame, and they still may be safe because Army could still lose to Tulane. (Though if that’s the case, the Green Wave may get some support — but probably not enough to overtake Boise State.)”

7. Heather Dinich, ESPN: No. 12 overall, No. 4 seed

Rationale: None provided

8. RJ Young, Fox Sports: No. 12 overall, No. 12 seed

Rationale: None provided

