Oregon State coach criticizes officiating in loss at Boise State
During No. 11 Boise State’s opening drive against Oregon State, Ashton Jeanty was met near the line to gain on a fourth-and-one just outside the red zone.
The Beavers believed they had the Heisman Trophy candidate stopped short of the marker, but the official measurement gave Boise State a first down by less than an inch. The Broncos (11-1) went on to score a touchdown and later seize a 14-0 lead en route to a 34-18 victory over Oregon State (5-7).
It wasn’t the only referees’ spot that bothered first-year Beavers coach Trent Bray on a brisk Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
“It kept drives going, so it impacted it quite a bit because those are touchdown drives,” Bray said of some questionable spots during his postgame media availability. “Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of the same old story in this league.”
Friday’s officials were a Pac-12 crew led by Mark Duddy. Duddy’s crew did multiple Oregon State games this season, including last week’s victory over Washington State.
Boise State is set to join the Pac-12 for the 2026 football season.
Here are the highlights from Bray’s postgame presser.
On staying in the game
“We had our chances, especially in the fourth quarter. We possessed the ball down nine a couple times. We just didn’t make the plays, and Boise made the plays in those crucial moments. That’s why they’re at where they’re at, and where we’re at.”
On attempting to stop Jeanty
“Like I talked about before the game, he’s going to get his yards. He’s a phenomenal player and just a really good back, a tough back. We did a nice job of not giving up those big explosives, for the most part.”
On the scrambling ability of Maddux Madsen
“That’s definitely something moving forward (to look at) with how we rush. We’ve got to fix that.”
On summing up Year 1 of a rebuild
“It’s really about lessons learned, a lot of things learned. There were a lot of close games where we’ve got to learn from that, both as coaches and players so there’s change in the future. And when they do, it’ll look and feel like we want it to.”
On a breakout game for wide receiver Darrius Clemons
“That was by far Darrius’ best game. He played big. He broke tackles when he caught the ball. He had big catches. That’s what we’ve been looking for from him. So it was a great ending point, hopefully a launching point into next year for him.”
On running back Anthony Hankerson
“One, he’s a talented player. He’s an extremely hard worker. He just grinds. He’s tough. I mean, he’s banged up. Both shoulders hurt, an ankle. He just continues to fight. He’s just the guy you’re looking for.”
