Report: Bronco great Nate Potter to take over for Dirk Koetter as Boise State offensive coordinator
According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Nate Potter will be Boise State’s new offensive coordinator.
Potter, 36, was previously the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for the Broncos, who were knocked out of the College Football Playoff earlier this week by Penn State.
The former Boise State offensive tackle and Hall of Fame member will take over the offense from Dirk Koetter, who is retiring after 42 seasons at the high school, college and NFL levels.
With Koetter and Potter handling the offense in 2024, Boise State ranked sixth nationally in scoring offense at 37.3 points per game. The Broncos were eighth in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4 yards per game) leaning on star tailback Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards — the second-most in FBS history — and 29 touchdowns en route to Heisman Trophy runner-up honors.
Boise State finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight Mountain West Conference championship and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Potter graduated from Boise’s Timberline High School and played for the Broncos from 2008-11. The offensive tackle was a consensus All-American as a senior for a Boise State team that went 12-1 overall and ended the year ranked No. 8 in the AP poll.
In 2018, Potter was inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame. He is the only Broncos football player to earn consensus All-America honors while also being named a first-team academic All-American.
A seventh-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2012 NFL Draft, Potter’s professional career was cut short due to injury.
Potter coached at Boise State from 2014-17 and spent the 2018 season at nearby College of Idaho as the offensive line coach. He then coached tight ends at FCS power Montana State from 2019-21 before returning to Boise State in 2022. Potter received a promotion to co-offensive coordinator for the 2024 season.
Tight end Matt Lauter has excelled under Potter, finishing his junior season with 47 catches for 619 yards and seven touchdowns. Lauter had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in Boise State’s 31-14 Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State.
Lauter received first-team All-Mountain West honors this season.
Koetter, 65, was the head coach for Boise State (1998-2000), Arizona State (2001-06) and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18). He also spent a number of years as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oregon Ducks and several other colleges.