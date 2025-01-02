Ashton Jeanty’s blue jersey tops best-seller list at NIL Store
Ashton Jeanty came up a few votes shy of securing the Heisman Trophy, but the Boise State junior tailback topped the list for jersey sales at the NIL Store.
Jeanty’s No. 2 blue uniform was the top-selling jersey of 2024 at the NIL Store. UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers’ white jersey was second on the list, followed by Purdue center Zach Edey’s black jersey.
Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., LSU’s Angel Reese and Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola also cracked the list.
Jeanty was the second-highest-earning male athlete of 2024, coming in just behind Edey. Bueckers topped the women’s list.
Boise State ranked ninth overall in total sales.
Here are the NIL Store’s best-selling schools of 2024:
1. Purdue
2. UConn
3. Illinois
4. Iowa
5. North Carolina
6. Indiana
7. Marquette
8. Nebraska
9. Boise State
10. LSU
11. WKU
12. Iowa State
13. UCLA
14. West Virginia
15. Colorado
16. Arkansas
17. Louisville
18. South Dakota
19. Ohio State
20. Rutgers
Jeanty finished his junior campaign with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 30 total touchdowns, falling 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record. Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame, ran for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns in 11 games during the 1988 season for Oklahoma State.
Entering the College Football Playoff, Jeanty was 132 yards away from toppling Sanders’ record. Penn State held Jeanty to a season-low 104 yards on 30 carries in the Broncos’ 31-14 Fiesta Bowl loss.
“We knew going in one of the strengths of their team was stopping the run,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “They are one of the top 10 rushing defenses in the country. We’ve played against good rushing defenses, we knew we’d get their best stuff, and we did. We didn’t win our one-on-ones consistently enough to be as explosive as we needed to be in the run game.”
During the Fiesta Bowl, Jeanty passed UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007) and Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) on the FBS single-season rushing list. He ranks second all-time behind Sanders.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. As a junior, he secured the 2024 Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football) while placing second in the AP Player of the Year voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner.
Jeanty is widely expected to be the first running back to come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
