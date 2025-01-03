Boise State OC Dirk Koetter on NIL: ‘Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer’
Outgoing Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter posted a lengthy letter to Broncos fans on his Facebook page Thursday night.
Koetter, a former head coach for Boise State (1998-2000), Arizona State (2001-06) and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18), began the letter by thanking fans for the overwhelming support during the Broncos’ historic 2024 season. Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West Conference title and earned a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in program history.
The Broncos’ breakthrough season ended earlier this week with a 31-14 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
In the letter, Koetter praised the leadership of head coach Spencer Danielson and athletic director Jeramiah Dickey during turbulent times in college sports.
“College football is rapidly changing and maybe not for the better,” Koetter wrote. “Conference realignment, roster limitations, transfer portal, NIL, lack of a governing body with any power are all issues that have to be dealt with. BSU has two incredible leaders at the top right now in Jeramiah Dickey and Spencer Danielson. These are two men of character and the right men for the job at hand.”
While Koetter acknowledged that Boise State is doing just fine on the facilities front, NIL remains a different story.
“We are behind right now in the NIL game,” Koetter wrote. “Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer. We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us. I know it’s not all about the money and Coach D and staff will undoubtably continue to find ‘the right kind of guys,’ but money is an issue.
“I know ticket and travel costs continue to rise, but I hope you will join me in contributing to The Horseshoe Collective so that Coach D can keep our best players in Boise and continue to find the next Ashton Jeanty or Ahmed Hassanein. I’m mailing my check tomorrow and every little bit helps.”
A Pocatello, Idaho native, Koetter graduated from state-power Highland High School in 1977 and played quarterback for Idaho State.
Before the Fiesta Bowl, Danielson announced that a decision had been made on who will run Boise State’s offense in 2025 and beyond. Danielson said he would reveal the new offensive coordinator after the College Football Playoff.
In early December, Danielson said that at least 13 Boise State players had been contacted by Power 4 programs before the winter transfer portal opened.
“I know for sure of 13 that are getting illegally recruited to get in the portal and get paid all this and that,” said Danielson, who later clarified that the total number was closer to a guess than a firm figure. “That’s happening. That’s happening right now as we’re winning games and as we’re successful.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, running back Ashton Jeanty said after Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State
- What Penn State head coach James Franklin, tight end Tyler Warren, safety Zakee Wheatley said after Fiesta Bowl
- Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson: ‘What we did this year is not going to be enough going forward’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.