The three Boise State returning starters with the most to prove this season

Boise State kicked off its 2026 fall camp last week in preparation for the program’s inaugural Pac-12 season.

Before Pac-12 play begins, the Broncos must endure a difficult non-conference schedule that includes road trips to Oregon and MAC preseason favorite Western Michigan and a home game against Memphis. The Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

The Broncos return multiple starters on both sides of the ball and are the betting favorite to win the Pac-12.

Here are three returning starters with the most to prove this season as Boise State looks to capture a fourth straight conference title after exiting the Mountain West on a three-peat.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen

When Boise State takes the field at Autzen Stadium next month, all eyes will be on fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Madsen holds a 20-6 career record as a starter at Boise State. He enters his senior season with solid career numbers—507 of 834 passing (61 percent), 6,586 yards, 61 total touchdowns (50 passing, 11 rushing) and 18 interceptions—but has largely struggled against high-end competition.

In four career starts against Power Four opponents, Madsen is 0-4 with two passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He is 14-1 against Mountain West foes.

Madsen can flip the narrative with a strong Week 1 showing against the Ducks.

Offensive tackle Daylon Metoyer

The 6-foot-4, 334-pound Metoyer has logged 15 starts for the Broncos, including 13 last season at right tackle. The results were mixed at best.

Metoyer surrendered a team-worst 37 quarterback pressures while committing 10 penalties, the second-most among Boise State players. Metoyer’s overall Pro Football Focus grade of 44.5 ranked last among the Broncos’ regular rotation players.

Despite the inconsistency, Metoyer remains Boise State’s best option at right tackle. He has the requisite size, strength and athleticism to be a solid contributor as a fifth-year senior.

Metoyer will be tested immediately against an Oregon defensive front featuring multiple potential first-round picks in next year’s NFL Draft. If Metoyer can hold his own against the Ducks, the Broncos’ offensive line should be in good shape this season.

Defensive tackle David Latu

Latu dealt with injuries for most of last season and tallied nine total tackles (three for loss) and a sack in 12 games. He was particularly strong against the run with a PFF run defense grade of 71.7, ranking No. 1 among Boise State interior players.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Latu enters his fifth college season as the Broncos’ top defensive tackle. Latu needs to prove he can remain healthy and anchor Boise State’s defensive line for a Pac-12 title run.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.