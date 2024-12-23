What Penn State coach James Franklin said about Boise State, Ashton Jeanty
No. 6 Penn State looked like a national title contender last weekend in a 38-10 dismantling of No. 11 SMU.
The Nittany Lions (12-2) led 28-0 at halftime in the College Football Playoff first-round matchup at Beaver Stadium. Dominic DeLuca and Tony Rojas both returned interceptions for touchdowns in the rout.
Penn State and head coach James Franklin now turn their attention to a CFP quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Boise State (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona.
Boise State holds a 3-0 all-time record in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
“I’m honored to be here and represent the Big Ten and play a tremendous opponent like Boise,” Franklin said during Monday’s press conference. “I have a ton of respect for that university and program, an exciting team and program for a long time.
“They’ve played in these games before and played well. So we know we need to be ready for this team, for their athletes, and the way they’ve won at a high level for a long time.”
Here are the highlights from Franklin’s press conference:
On coaching in the 2008 Humanitarian Bowl in Boise while at Maryland
“I loved the city and university, great experience. … People in the coaching profession, you ask why places are good jobs and why some are bad? Why do some places always struggle? Why do others thrive? (Head coach Spencer) Danielson has done a phenomenal job, but tons of coaches there have had success. There is typically ingredients in universities that have allowed them to be successful. University, community, it’s embedded. That’s why you see multiple people having success.
“The administration must get it. The town must get it. The university, from the president to the professors, all the way down to the students, they all get it. That’s why places like Boise have thrived. The people that have worked there enjoy it, treated first-class. Town loves it. Great crowds and support. The blue turf was something that differentiated them at a time when it’s good to differentiate yourself in college football. That was something that also made them unique and interesting.”
On what Boise State has accomplished
“Coach Danielson has done a great job in year one, being promoted from within, understanding that team and what it takes to be successful. Their one loss was to Oregon, and they played extremely well. This will be an exciting game and challenge.”
On running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Maddux Madsen
“It all starts and revolves around Jeanty. In any other year, the guy wins the Heisman and you can make the argument he should have won it this year. He is hard to tackle. He’s compact … and has the ability to run away from you, make you miss. Involved in the pass game, the run game. And then (Madsen) is athletic as well. They’re a problem. It starts and ends with the running back.”
On Jeanty’s workload
“He’s a beast. He’s a beast in terms of his production, but also his interviews. He understands how to be a pro, taking care of his body, doing all things necessary. Also the way he’s built and his running style helps that as well. All of it is super impressive. But most impressive is his yards after contact. He has more yards after contact than most of the elite backs in college football altogether.”
