Boise State will wear iconic uniform combination for Fiesta Bowl
Boise State took the field at the 2007 Fiesta Bowl wearing blue helmets, white jerseys and orange pants.
The look became an instant classic as the Broncos upset Oklahoma 43-42, in one of the greatest games of the Bowl Championship Series era.
Three years later, Boise State wore the same uniform combination in a 17-10 victory over TCU. The Broncos went back to the blue-white-orange well for the 2014 Fiesta Bowl and proceeded to defeat Arizona, 38-30.
Ten years later, third-seeded Boise State (12-1) is back in the Fiesta Bowl for a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Penn State (12-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on New Year’s Eve.
Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson admitted that the iconic Boise State Fiesta Bowl look is not his favorite uniform combination. But Danielson wasn’t about to mess with a formula that has worked in the past.
“There was no question about it,” Danielson said Monday when asked if the Broncos will wear blue helmets, white jerseys and orange pants for the Fiesta Bowl. “I am a HUGE fan of the all blues, the all blacks and the all whites. I have zero swag. I have zero feel of what people might want, so I’m probably the wrong guy to ask.
“But I knew the second that (it was announced) we were playing in the Fiesta Bowl, that wasn’t even going to be a conversation for me. I said ‘Whatever we did prior, I know that’s what people are going to want. Let’s make the fans happy, and our guys will put it on and go to work.’”
The Broncos have not used the blue-white-orange look in 2024. The famed orange pants have made just one appearance this season: the San Jose State game on Nov. 16.
Here are the uniform combinations Boise State has worn this year:
Georgia Southern: White helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Oregon: Blue helmets, white jerseys, blue plants
Portland State: White helmets, blue jerseys, white pants
Washington State: Blue helmets, blue jerseys, blue pants
Utah State: Blue helmets, orange jerseys, blue pants
Hawaii: White helmets, white jerseys, blue pants
UNLV: White helmets, white jerseys, white pants
San Diego State: Black helmets, blue jerseys, black pants
Nevada: Black helmets, black jerseys, black pants
San Jose State: Orange helmets, white jerseys, orange pants
Wyoming: Blue helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Oregon State: Blue helmets, blue jerseys, blue pants
MWC Championship: Blue helmets, blue jerseys, blue pants
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.