Boise State transfer portal tracker: Fresno State running back, Idaho edge commit to Broncos
Boise State added some more depth via the transfer portal in Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod and Idaho edge rusher Malakai Williams.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Williams announced his commitment to the Broncos Monday night on X.
“God will light my way no matter who supports me,” Williams wrote. “Committed! Let’s get it. Go Broncos.”
Williams also thanked Boise State edge coach Jabril Frazier in his X post.
A graduate of Arizona’s American Leadership Academy Gilbert North, Williams was rated the No. 50 prospect in the Grand Canyon State by 247Sports when he signed with Idaho in 2020.
Williams recorded five total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He increased his numbers to 13 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery last year before jumping up to 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup as a junior.
The Vandals finished 10-4 overall and fell to top-seeded Montana State in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. Montana State will play North Dakota State on Jan. 6 in the FCS Championship.
Williams chose the Broncos over reported offers from Cal, Kansas, Memphis, New Mexico, San Diego State and Washington State. Williams will have one year of eligibility remaining when he joins the Broncos (12-1), who are set to face Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
The 5-foot-8, 177-pound Sherrod also announced his commitment to Boise State Monday night on X.
Sherrod spent the last five years at Mountain West Conference rival Fresno State, recording 324 total carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was at his best in 2023, running for 966 yards and nine touchdowns on 172 carries.
Sherrod, a three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Pacifica High School, was limited by injuries for the majority of the 2024 season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Williams and Sherrod are Boise State’s third and fourth transfer portal additions during the winter cycle. The Broncos previously picked up commitments from Arizona defensive back Demetrius Freeney and Hawaii defensive tackle Dion Washington.
Boise State, the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, has lost 10 players to the portal in December.
Here are the Broncos’ 10 portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State's two portal additions:
