Will Boise State’s FCS All-America transfer portal addition help solve secondary woes?
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State has been active in the transfer portal with 15 additions since the Fiesta Bowl.
Several of the portal newcomers are expected to make a big impact for the Broncos in 2025.
Boise State Broncos on SI highlighted the team’s top five transfer portal additions of the offseason in defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame), defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii), kicker Colton Boomer (UCF) and defensive lineman David Latu and running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State).
To wrap things up, we will take a look at the Broncos’ most underrated transfer portal addition: Former FCS All-America defensive back Derek Ganter Jr.
Derek Ganter Jr., sophomore, defensive back
As previously noted, secondary play was arguably Boise State’s biggest weakness during the 2024 season.
Despite a ferocious pass rush that led the country with 55 sacks, the Broncos were vulnerable in coverage and surrendered 241.1 passing yards per game, ranking 106th out of 133 teams nationally.
Defensive backs were a priority for Boise State in the transfer portal, and head coach Spencer Danielson may have found a diamond in the rough in Eastern Washington’s Derek Ganter Jr.
The 6-foot, 188-pound Ganter Jr. starred at safety for the Eagles last season, leading the team with 95 total tackles (3.5 for loss). He also recorded four pass breakups and a sack en route to FCS All-America honors from Football Central, Phil Steele and Stats Perform.
Ganter Jr. ranked 52nd in FCS last season at 7.9 tackles per game.
The sure-tackling safety attended Southern California’s Arcadia High School before enrolling at Eastern Washington. He was a two-way standout during his prep days, recording 2,020 career scrimmage yards and 28 touchdowns with 122 total tackles on defense.
Ganter Jr. redshirted during the 2023 season and blossomed into an impact safety as a redshirt freshman, receiving second-team all-Big Sky Conference honors. He finished eighth in the voting for the Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the top freshman in FCS.
Ganter Jr. was rated the No. 884 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 77 safety by 247Sports.
A true do-everything safety, Ganter Jr. lined up all over the field for Eastern Washington last year. Ganter Jr. showed the ability to play deep safety and defend the run near the line of scrimmage.
Ganter Jr., who did not participate in spring practice, could be in the mix for a starting spot at safety. He will likely be involved in Boise State’s dime package as the Broncos look to improve their pass defense.