ACC Announces A Change In Basketball Scheduling - What Does It Mean For Each School?; ACC Daily: May 8, 2025
One of the best conferences in all of college basketball is receiving a shakeup when it comes to the 2025 men's conference slate.
On May 7, it was announced that the ACC plans to move to an 18-game conference slate in men's hoops, with each team having a primary partner for a home-away game and one rotating partner for a home-away game in the same season. As of this moment, only the primary partners for each school have been announced, and those matchups are as follows:
1. Boston College - Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles will meet up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a home-away series in 2025. Boston College is coming off a disappointing effort this season, but has added a few transfers and kept its best guard in Donald Hand Jr. Notre Dame also finished under .500 on the year, so this should be...exciting.
2. Clemson-Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech finished this season right at .500, going 17-17 overall. Clemson capped off this season with a loss to McNeese in the NCAA Tournament - a mark the Tigers are looking to claw back from in 2025-26.
3. California-Stanford
Now this one makes sense. Cal and Stanford will face off in the battle of the West Coast foes in what had to be one of the easiest decisions made during the offseason at the conference level.
4. Duke-North Carolina
Actually, this might have been the easiest decision to come out of these meetings. Now both firmly in their next generation of coaching trees, Duke and North Carolina will battle it out twice a season, as the basketball gods intended.
5. Florida State-Miami
Florida State gets the lucky draw here simply by geographic standards, as the Seminoles will face the Miami Hurricanes twice next season and, more than likely, in the seasons going forward. Miami is coming off one of its worst seasons in program history, and will be in full rebuild mode in 2025-26.
6. Louisville-SMU
SMU put together a solid season last year, and will be looking for more of the same in 2025-26. To make that happen, though, they'll have to face Louisville twice, which doesn't do any team any favors in regards to attempting to stack wins.
7. NC State-Wake Forest
NC State made one of the biggest offseason splashes this offseason with the hiring of Will Wade to put the program into full rebuild mode just one season removed from a legendary March Madness run. Wake Forest will look to take advantage of the Wolfpack early and often in Wade's first year at the helm, but I don't expect NC State to take that lying down.
8. Pitt-Syracuse
Pitt will look to face off against Syracuse twice in 2025-26 after putting together another solid campaign in 2024-25. The Panthers will be chasing the illustrious 20-win mark yet again, while Syracuse looks to rebound from a 14-19 year.
9. Virginia Tech-Virginia
Yet again, an easy decision for the committee here with Virginia Tech and Virginia getting to square off twice a season. Often times, people have bones to pick with scheduling like this, but judging from these home-away series, the powers that be at least hit the nail on the head with these from a logistics standpoint.