Midseason Slide Continues as Boston College Women’s Hockey Drops Fifth in a Row

WORCESTER, Mass. - Going into the first Hockey East contest of the new year, the Eagles entered with a chance to pick up their first win since Nov. 28 in a matchup with a Holy Cross program that Boston College had historically dominated, holding an 18-2-1 record in the all-time series.

Instead, an inability to capitalize on numerous chances and both a shot and time on attack advantage doomed the Eagles from the first period. Despite a 15-5 edge in shots and three power-play opportunities in the first period, Boston College would have nothing to show for it on the scoreboard as Brooke Loranger proved to be more than just a capable backup for one of Hockey East’s top netminders Abby Hornung.

Emily Crovo opened the scoring five minutes in, finding a loose puck on the doorstep and putting it by Grace Campbell. Naemi Herzig carried the puck into the left side of the zone, driving towards the net before sliding the puck to Violet Carroll out in front. The Boston College goaltender denied Carroll’s initial shot as well as Herzig’s follow-up attempt to bat the puck out of the air and into the net. After the freshman’s second attempt hit the post, Crovo was in the right place at the right time to make it 1-0 in favor of Holy Cross. It appeared Boston College’s coaching staff, led by Katie Crowley, wanted to challenge the goal but were unable to get the attention of the officials prior to the puck drop, after what appeared to be a delay in getting the signal suggesting a challenge to the bench in time.

On the power play early in period two, Ava Thomas collected the puck behind the Boston College net and carried the puck down ice into the right side of the attacking zone. Opting to take her time and slow down slightly instead of using her speed that has made her one of the conference’s most dangerous scoring threats, Thomas glided to the top of the circle and snapped a shot by Brooke Loranger, freezing the netminder.

Just over six and a half minutes into the second frame, Emma Conner was whistled for a hit from behind and assessed a two-minute minor. After Holy Cross head coach Katie Lachapelle requested a video review the penalty was upped to a five-minute major, although no game or ten-minute misconduct was added on.

After killing off over three minutes of the power play, Holy Cross was able to set up shop in the offensive end. While the Crusaders moved the puck, Violet Carroll was knocked into Campbell as both fell into the net. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Herzig sent a pass across ice to an open Alexia Moreau who got just enough of the puck to trickle it by the Eagle goaltender.

After being denied on an attempted wrap around earlier in the Crusaders third power play, Emily Crovo once again found herself alone behind the Eagles’ net. This time she skated from the left side of the zone to the right behind the net, drawing Olivia Maffeo towards the crease expecting Crovo to hold onto the puck or shoot as she had earlier. Instead, the Holy Cross captain fired a pass to Charlotte Sonntag who slipped into the now vacated area and doubled the Crusaders’ lead.

With the loss, Holy Cross jumped the Eagles in the Hockey East standings, moving to third place and improving to 15-7-1 overall and 7-6-1 in Hockey East play. Boston College now find themselves in fourth place with a conference record of 7-5-1 and an overall mark of 9-11-1. The Eagles return to the ice Tuesday at Walter Brown Arena to face Harvard in the first round of the Beanpot while Holy Cross will have a full week off before they hit the ice on Jan. 17 in a Turnpike Trophy showdown with Boston University.

