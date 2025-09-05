ACC College Football Week 2 Schedule: ACC Daily
The 2025 college football season is in full swing with the third week of play taking place this weekend.
All 17 ACC teams have games set on Friday and Saturday.
Louisville kicks off the conference slate this weekend with a home game against James Madison on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
On Saturday, seven ACC teams pay in the noon time slot as Duke hosts No. 11 Illinois which will air on ESPN, No. 14 Florida State hosts East Texas A&M on ACC Network, No. 17 SMU hosts Baylor on The CW, Virginia travels to NC State for a conference matchup on ESPN2, Pitt hosts Central Michigan on ESPNU, and Syracuse plays at home against UConn on ESPN+/ACCNX.
Wake Forest kicks off its game against Western Carolina at home at 2 p.m., on ESPN+/ACCNX while No. 8 Clemson hosts Troy in the 3:30 p.m. time slot on ACC Network.
Other games on Saturday include Georgia Tech hosting Gardner-Webb at 3:30 p.m., on ESPN+/ACCNX, Cal hosting Texas Southern at 6 p.m., on ESPN+/ACCNX, No. 5 Miami hosting Bethune-Cookman at 7 p.m., on ESPN+/ACCNX, UNC hitting the road to take on Charlotte at 7 p.m., on ESPN+, Virginia Tech hosting Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m., on ACC Network, and Boston College traveling to Michigan State at 7:30 p.m., on NBC/Peacock.
Stanford caps off the ACC’s Week 2 games with a matchup at BYU at 10:15 p.m., on ESPN.
Week 2 ACC Schedule:
(All times ET)
Friday, Sept. 5
7 p.m. | James Madison at Louisville | ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 6
12 p.m. | Illinois at Duke | ESPN
12 p.m. | East Texas A&M at Florida State | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Baylor at SMU | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Virginia at NC State | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Pitt | ESPNU
12 p.m. | UConn at Syracuse | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Western Carolina at Wake Forest | ESPN+/ACC Extra
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Clemson | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech | ESPN+/ACC Extra
6 p.m. | Texas Southern at Cal | ESPN+/ACC Extra
7 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Miami (Fla.) | ESPN+/ACC Extra
7 p.m. | North Carolina at Charlotte | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at Michigan State | NBC/Peacock
10:15 p.m. | Stanford at BYU | ESPN