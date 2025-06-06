ACC Releases Bowl Games, Dates, Networks, Times For Season, ACC Daily: June 6, 2025
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has released bowl games, dates, times, and networks that the conference will be affiliated with this upcoming season.
“We’re incredibly proud of the ACC’s continued success in postseason play, including a historic showing last year with 13 teams earning bowl invitations and two reaching the College Football Playoff,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. in the official press release. “Our bowl partners play a vital role in creating first-class experiences for our programs, student-athletes, and fans. These relationships continue to grow stronger each year, and we’re grateful for the support of Disney and ESPN and the leadership of Nick Carparelli and the entire Bowl Season team, who do an outstanding job promoting and celebrating college football.”
The ACC will have representatives in the LA Bowl on Dec. 13, the Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa) on Dec. 19, Military Bowl (Washington D.C.), Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, N.Y), Fenway Bowl (Boston), Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando), and Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) on Dec. 27, Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29, Alamo Bowl (San Antonio) on Dec. 30, Sun Bowl (El Paso) and Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31, Mayo Bowl (Charlotte) on Jan. 2, 2026, and the Holiday Bowl (San Diego) with the date still to be determined.
The College Football Playoff will hold its first-round games on campus sites on Friday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 20 while the quarterfinals games will be on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Those games will be the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl.
The semifinals which will be the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, and Friday, Jan. 9 and the national championship will be on Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Below is the full bowl lineup for the 2025 season.
Saturday, December 13
LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk (Los Angeles, California) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, December 19
CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Saturday, December 20
CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD
CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD
CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD
Saturday, December 27
Go Bowling Military Bowl (Washington, D.C.) – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, New York) – Noon ET | ABC
Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts) – 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Monday, December 29
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tuesday, December 30
Valero Alama Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Wednesday, December 31
CFP Quarterfinals: Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET | CBS
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nevada) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thursday, January 1, 2026
CFP Quarterfinals: Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida) – Noon ET | ESPN
CFP Quarterfinals: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential (Pasadena, California) – 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
CFP Quarterfinals: Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, January 2, 2026
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thursday, January 8, 2026
CFP Semifinals: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, January 9, 2026
CFP Semifinals: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Monday, January 19, 2026
CFP National Championship Game (Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
TBA
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl – TBA | Fox