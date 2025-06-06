BC Bulletin

ACC Releases Bowl Games, Dates, Networks, Times For Season, ACC Daily: June 6, 2025

The conference has shared which bowl games it will be represented in this winter.

Kim Rankin

North Carolina's Cort Halsey and teammates run out of the tunnel before the third annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl against UConn at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
/ Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has released bowl games, dates, times, and networks that the conference will be affiliated with this upcoming season. 

“We’re incredibly proud of the ACC’s continued success in postseason play, including a historic showing last year with 13 teams earning bowl invitations and two reaching the College Football Playoff,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. in the official press release. “Our bowl partners play a vital role in creating first-class experiences for our programs, student-athletes, and fans. These relationships continue to grow stronger each year, and we’re grateful for the support of Disney and ESPN and the leadership of Nick Carparelli and the entire Bowl Season team, who do an outstanding job promoting and celebrating college football.”

The ACC will have representatives in the LA Bowl on Dec. 13, the Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa) on Dec. 19, Military Bowl (Washington D.C.), Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, N.Y), Fenway Bowl (Boston), Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando), and Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) on Dec. 27, Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29, Alamo Bowl (San Antonio) on Dec. 30, Sun Bowl (El Paso) and Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31, Mayo Bowl (Charlotte) on Jan. 2, 2026, and the Holiday Bowl (San Diego) with the date still to be determined. 

The College Football Playoff will hold its first-round games on campus sites on Friday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 20 while the quarterfinals games will be on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Those games will be the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. 

The semifinals which will be the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, and Friday, Jan. 9 and the national championship will be on Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Below is the full bowl lineup for the 2025 season. 

Saturday, December 13

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk (Los Angeles, California) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, December 19

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, December 20

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

Saturday, December 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl (Washington, D.C.) – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, New York) – Noon ET | ABC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts) – 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Monday, December 29

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, December 30

Valero Alama Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Wednesday, December 31

CFP Quarterfinals: Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET | CBS

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nevada) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, January 1, 2026

CFP Quarterfinals: Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida) – Noon ET | ESPN

CFP Quarterfinals: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential (Pasadena, California) – 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

CFP Quarterfinals: Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, January 2, 2026

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, January 8, 2026

CFP Semifinals: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, January 9, 2026

CFP Semifinals: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, January 19, 2026

CFP National Championship Game (Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBA

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl – TBA | Fox

