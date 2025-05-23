ACC Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals Continue, ACC Daily: May 23, 2025
The 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament continues at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., on Friday with the second half of the quarterfinals.
No. 2-seeded Florida State and No. 7 Duke start the day with a matchup at 3 p.m. ET followed by No. 14 Boston College and No. 3 UNC for the nightcap at 7 p.m.
Florida State and UNC both start their run in the tournament after earning a double bye for being two of the top four seeds.
Duke automatically advanced to the second round for being in the top eight seeds of the conference and defeated No. 15 Pitt 4-3 on Wednesday after Blue Devils first baseman Jake Hyde drew a bases-loaded drawn walk in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.
Boston College has had one of the wildest runs in the tournament thus far. The Eagles played into the early morning hours in each round, knocking off No. 11 Notre Dame 5-4 in ten innings on Wednesday and No. 6 Virginia 12-8 on Thursday. Both teams were in the bubble for the field.
As for the other teams that have already punched their ticket to the semifinals, No. 1 Georgia Tech ended No. 16 Cal’s Cinderella run in the tournament on Thursday afternoon 10-3 and No. 5 Clemson held off No. 4 N.C. State 7-6 on Thursday night.
Georgia Tech and Clemson will square off on Saturday afternoon in the first game of the semifinals at 1 p.m., and the winner of the two games on Friday will take each other on in the final game of the semifinals at 5 p.m.
The ACC Championship will be held on Sunday afternoon at noon.
All quarterfinals and semifinals games will be on ACC Network while the championship will be on ESPN2.