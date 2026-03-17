Boston College Baseball Defeats Sacred Heart in Home Opener

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (12-8, 3-3 ACC) baseball team picked up a 5-4 home win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-13, 3-3 MAAC) on Tuesday evening.

The Pioneers got on the board first in the top of the first inning. Designated hitter Jacob Schmutz hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He was brought home on a shallow sacrifice fly by first baseman Will Cook to give Sacred Heart the early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles knotted up the game at 1. Boston College loaded up the bases on a single by second baseman Ty Mainolfi, a walk by right fielder Jack Toomey, and first baseman Danny Surowiec got hit by a pitch. Third baseman Luke Gallo recorded the second consecutive hit by pitch during his plate appearance to bring home a run.

The Eagles gained the lead in the second 2-1. Mainolfi knocked an RBI single into the right field gap and advanced into scoring position on a throwing error by Sacred Heart.

Mainolfi continued his hot streak and gave Boston College some run support in the fourth on an RBI single to make it a 3-1 ballgame. In total, the sophomore went 3-of-5 on the day.

The Pioneers cut their deficit in half 3-2 in the sixth on a solo home run by third baseman Ronan Donohue, his third of the season.

Gallo put Boston College back up two runs in the seventh 4-2 on an RBI single which brought Toomey home from third. Toomey hit a leadoff double off the center field wall and advanced to third on a groundout in the following at-bat.

The Eagles tacked on another run to the board later in the inning on a bases-loaded drawn walk by center fielder Colin Larson to give Boston College the 5-2 advantage.

In the eighth, Sacred Heart scored two final runs on a two-run home run by center fielder Peter Link to make the score 5-4.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Grumbles started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the Johns Hopkins transfer went two innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk. He also struck out a pair of batters. John D Mitchell, Sean Hard, John Kwiatkowski, and Tyler Mudd entered the game out of the bullpen.

Mitchell picked up his first win of the season and Mudd earned his first save of the season.

Next up, Boston College has its second midweek game against the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.