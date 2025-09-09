Atlantic Coast Conference football Quarterback Rankings after Week 2: ACC Daily
Through the first two weeks of the college football season, there have been plenty of changes in the outlook on players who were projected to stand out early on, and players who were undervalued heading into the season—or even unheard of—that are currently thriving.
That is particularly true of the quarterback position, which is becoming more of a precarious place in the sport than it ever was due to the transfer portal.
With that being said, take a look at who the top five quarterbacks in the ACC are shaping up to be through the initial two weeks of 2025.
1. Dylan Lonergan (Boston College)
In this century, only two quarterbacks from the Atlantic Coast Conference have passed for eight or more touchdowns and zero interceptions through the first two games of a season. Lonergan is one of them.
The Eagles’ signal caller earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors, along with the New England Writers Gold Helmet Award, following his 390-yard, four-touchdown outing in BC’s loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Lonergan was masterful in his craft, throwing to all levels of the field and cycling through his reads in a precise manner.
The redshirt-sophomore currently ranks first in the nation in expected points added on pass attempts—one spot ahead of Duke quarterback Darian Mensah—according to ESPN’s statistics and analytics, and ranks 11th in total passing yards (658), tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (eight), and 12th in completion percentage (75.9).
2. Darian Mensah (Duke)
The true sophomore from San Luis Obispo, Calif., is a massive addition to the Blue Devils’ offense, which had a down year in 2024 after former starting quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame—which he ultimately led to the 2024 NCAA Football National Championship.
Mensah’s 723 passing yards ranks fourth in the country, his 10.6 yards per pass attempt ranks 10th, and he boasts a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 5:1. Mensah is second in the nation in expected points added on pass attempts, behind Lonergan.
3. Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh)
Holstein is in the company of another Alabama Crimson Tide transfer, Lonergan, with eight touchdown passes this season to go with just two interceptions.
Holstein has a completion percentage of 70.6 with 519 total passing yards in the Panthers’ first two wins of the season, both blowout victories against Central Michigan and Duquesne, respectively.
His efficiency rating of 200.0 leads the ACC.
4. Thomas Castellanos (Florida State)
The Boston College transfer has revived the Seminoles program from a 2-10 team in 2024 to a current top-ten program in the AP Top-25 Poll.
While Castellanos has not passed for nearly the same yardage as quarterbacks like Mensah and Lonergan (389 yards, three touchdowns, 88.9 QBR), he gets it done with his legs as well. The 5-foot-10, 201-pound dual-threat signal caller rushed 16 times for 78 yards in FSU’s upset over Alabama in Week One, including a touchdown.
Castellanos was taken out of the Seminoles’ 77-3 win over East Texas A&M this past weekend early because of how much Mike Norvell’s team was blowing its opponent out by, which is why his total stats are slightly skewed.
5. Kevin Jennings (SMU)
Jennings is also on track to another successful season in Dallas, Tex., passing for 555 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions on a completion percentage of 73.1 through the Mustangs’ first two games of the season—a win over East Texas A&M and an upset loss to Baylor in double overtime (48-45).
In the latter of the two, the junior went 16-for-22 passing for 295 yards on an average yards per pass mark of 13.4, including tossing three touchdowns, and just one interception.
Next Best:
- Steve Angeli (Syracuse)
- Chandler Morris (Virginia)
- Carson Beck (Miami)