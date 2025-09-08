Boston College Football QB and DB Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors
Following his 390-yard, four-touchdown performance through the air, Boston College football quarterback Dylan Lonergan (R-So.) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback of the week. Additionally, sophomore defensive back Omar Thornton earned ACC defensive back of the week honors for his 12-tackle (6 solos), one-sack outing at Michigan State on Saturday.
Although the Eagles ultimately lost their Week 2 matchup against the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., in double overtime by a final score of 42-40, Lonergan was poised in the pocket in his first collegiate road start.
Lonergan exhibited masterful awareness on throws to the first, second, and third level of the field against MSU’s secondary, linking up with a total of eight players at least once.
With 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter, BC’s signal caller, who transferred from Alabama in December, dropped back from under the gun and delivered a perfectly-thrown strike to VJ Wilkins in stride for a pickup of 56 yards.
Lonergan waited for what appeared to be his primary read in Wilkins until the junior Campbell transfer split the defensive back and safety in coverage, and with excellent pass protection, Lonergan placed the throw on a rope right into Wilkins’ hands on the move. The drive culminated in an eight-yard touchdown pass to Turbo Richard to tie the game, 7-7.
Lonergan never looked hurried to get the ball out of his hands, and he did so in such an efficient manner that he didn’t need to be worried about the pass rush getting to him—Michigan State recorded zero sacks in the win.
For instance, on 3rd-and-5 from the Spartans’ 12, left tackle Jude Bowry and right tackle Kevin Cline formed a clean pocket for Lonergan, who just needed to step one foot up the field to avoid pressure from his backside, where Bowry and Cline were able to hold off MSU’s edge defenders.
Lonergan had enough breathing room to glance at tight end Jeremiah Franklin on a comeback, selling the short pass against the Spartans’ middle linebacker, who failed to cover junior wideout Jaedn Skeete over the top. Skeete, unmarked in the back of the endzone, then hauled in the 12-yard scoring reception to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.
His touchdown to Reed Harris with just half a minute left in the first half also showcased Lonergan’s ability to go from read to read and deliver an accurate throw to the open man—even through tight windows.
With the ball placed at the MSU 14, Lonergan pump faked a screen pass to Lewis Bond below the line of scrimmage while Harris ran up the seam. He then pump faked a second time to throw off a linebacker, who could’ve blocked his window, before firing a dart to Harris between an MSU safety and corner, who could not make a play on the ball because of Harris’ explosiveness.
Lonergan became just the second ACC quarterback this century to post eight or more touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first two games of a season, and he currently ranks first in the nation in expected points added on pass attempts.
Thornton, meanwhile, was reliable in his tackling pursuit on a day in which BC did not show steady concentration in that realm—the Eagles had 15 missed tackles against MSU, according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).
For the second week in a row, BC defensive coordinator Tim Lewis has been successful in sacking the opponents’ signal caller from a corner or safety blitz, this time with Thornton in the mix.
Last week, against Fordham, safety Carter Davis registered his first career sack, and this week, Thornton was able to wrap up and take down Aidan Chiles at the start of the fourth quarter with a combined effort from defensive end Favor Bate.
The sack led to an MSU punt, with the game tied at 24 apiece.