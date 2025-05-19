BC Bulletin

Full ACC Tournament Schedule Released: ACC Daily: May 19, 2025

The ACC Tournament is here and some shocking things can happen if the right team gets hot during the new look seeding for the conference championship.

After a long and adventurous season in college baseball, the playoffs are finally here. The ACC has had a lot of ups and downs, but it is still one of the premier brands for baseball all around the country. There are a few dark horse contenders for a trip to Omaha, but there are still a few things that need to be done first.

The ACC tournament is under a new look with single-elimination games that could be beneficial or costly for some teams. The top four teams, Georgia Tech, NC State, Florida State, and North Carolina, have earned a double bye, while the next four teams, Wake Forest, Clemson, Duke, and Virginia, have a single bye.

2025 ACC Tournament Bracket
2025 ACC Tournament Bracket / Twitter

The rest will have to face a guanlet starting with Miami and California at 9:00 a.m. ET in Durham, NC, to kickstart the festivities.

Full ACC Tournament Schedule

Round 1

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1

9:00 am

#9 Miami vs. #16 California

Game 2

1:00 pm

#12 Virginia Tech vs. #13 Stanford

Game 3

5:00 pm

#10 Louisville vs. #15 Pitt

Game 4

9:00 pm

#11 Notre Dame vs. #14 Boston College

Round 2

Wednesday, May 21

Game 5

9:00 am

TBD vs. #8 Wake Forest

Game 6

1:00 pm

TBD vs. #5 Clemson

Game 7

5:00 pm

TBD vs. #7 Duke

Game 8

9:00 pm

TBD vs. #6 Virginia

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, May 22

Game 9

3:00 pm

#1 Georgia Tech vs. TBD

Game 10

7:00 pm

#4 NC State vs. TBD

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, May 23

Game 11

3:00 pm

#2 Florida State vs. TBD

Game 12

7:00 pm

#3 North Carolina vs. TBD

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, May 24

Game 13

1:00 pm

TBD vs TBD

Game 14

5:00 pm

TBD vs. TBD

Championship

Sunday, May 25

Game 15

Noon

TBD vs. TBD

