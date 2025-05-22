Inside the ACC: Rookie Mini Camps Standouts from the ACC
The ACC sent a number of talented players to the NFL this season, and some are standing out as potential breakout stars.
Here are what their head coaches are saying about some of the top draft picks from the ACC class:
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
"Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself," head coach Brian Callahan said. "A lot of that is knowing the play call, being able to spit it out in the huddle, having the tempo, getting familiar with the receivers, what the words mean, how to call it, and how your snap count sounds – all of that stuff has been really well done on his part."
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Charger
“Fired up to get an outstanding football player who really loves football and can score the ball," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I love the production, over 1,600 yards rushing (and) (38) catches out of the backfield (last season). He gives us a real weapon there on all three downs,” Harbaugh said. “He’s durable, and an outstanding football player.”
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
"Tyler's experience, certainly there's value to that," coach Kellen Moore said. "You can see it in the classroom aspect of this thing. His ability to process football at a very easy rate in the classroom. It's really, really good when you throw him up there and you're watching film and you're talking about plays and concepts. He's got great exposure, and he's got great experiences that he can lean on. He was ready, he was prepared. Obviously he's been through a lot, in a good way, so he's ready to compete in our quarterback room."
Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
"This guy can run an extensive route tree," coach Mike Macdonald said. "To have to account for a tight end body on the field and him also to be able to split out wide, do X receiver type of things, bigger body than we probably have right now on our roster, just provides a ton of value. And then he's going to throw it in there as an actual tight end in line and be able to kind of create some of those bigger personnel formations is the vision that we have for him. So it's really exciting."