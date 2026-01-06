Boston College Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College football wide receiver Ismael Zamor has entered the transfer portal.

The redshirt junior made the announcement via social media on Monday evening.

“First and foremost, I would like to give all the glory to Jesus Christ, my lord and savior,” said Zamor via X. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to attend Boston College the last few years and be developed. With that being said, I have entered my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.”

The Everett, Mass., native spent four seasons on the Heights. During that time frame, he appeared in 16 games, mostly on special teams. He redshirted the season in 2022.

As a prospect, Zamor was a three-star from the class of 2022. He ranked No. 875 nationally, No. 129 in wide receivers, and No. 7 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.

The Everett High School product committed to the Eagles on Oct. 20, 2020, and signed with the program on Dec. 15, 2021, on National Singing Day, one of 21 players to do so for the ‘22 class.

Zamor is one of numerous Boston College players to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

He joins offensive lineman Ryan Mickow, offensive lineman Jack Funke, linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, running back Alex Broome, linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, running back Turbo Richard, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

The transfer portal closes on Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

