BC Bulletin

Inside the ACC: Is there a Clear No. 2 in the Conference?

This season, more than ever, the Atlantic Coast Conference will showcase itself with rigorous games over the next few weeks.

Justice Sandle

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season, more than ever, the Atlantic Coast Conference will showcase itself with rigorous games over the next few weeks.

The only team that is standing ahead of the rest of the pack is No. 3 Miami; however, they have yet to play their first conference game of the season.

Others have, but there is no clear No. 2 in the conference yet. Four teams are fighting for that position, and two are set to play the Hurricanes this season. Each game is becoming more important than the last as some are starting to make plays for a championship weekend in Charlotte.

Yellow Jackets Can Fly Their Way into a Championship Game

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the fourth
Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

If there was a number two in the conference it would be the Haynes King lead Yellow Jackets.

No. 17 Georgia Tech has shown to be a relentless team and the Kyponite to the Hurricanes year after year. With a 2-0 conference record, they hold the keys to the top of the league right now.

They have everything that it takes to lead this conference and to an ACC Championship game while pushing all of the right buttons. They will still have to face Georgia at the end of the season in what will be an instant classic like last season. It could be what pushes them into the college football playoff this season.

Seminoles Down?

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) makes a game winning inte
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) makes a game winning interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) in the second overtime period at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After losing a double-overtime loss to Virginia, the Seminoles have to quickly regroup as they face the Hurricanes in a rivalry game that should shift the conference. The only issue is, can they dig themselves out of a two-loss hole if they group this game against the Canes?

They still have a favorable schedule ahead. The only true challenge left on their schedule is the Florida Gators, with the Clemson Tigers struggling. Each of the remaining games is winnable, but the loss to the Cavaliers could keep them back from reaching the ACC championship game.

Cavaliers to the Rescue

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) carries the ball as Florida S
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) carries the ball as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) tackleds in the second overtime at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Going into week six, who would have thought that the Cavs would be 4-1 and the No. 24-ranked team in the country? It has been an outstanding start to the season for this program, known to be a baseball and basketball school. Football has been great to them, and they have a solid schedule to finish out the year.

They still have to face the Cardinals, which will be a shocker game of who will be next in the conference, with the remaining schedule showing them as favorites over everyone else. They could find their way into the ACC Championship game if business is handled. However, the injury to starting quarterback Chandler Morris should be closely monitored.

The Sleeping Cardinals

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) catches a touchdown pass behin
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) catches a touchdown pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive backs Rashad Battle (15) and Cruce Brookins (12) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are one team that could scare anyone in the conference thanks to the dynamic backs on their roster. They are 4-0 and are playing decent football, but with one of the better coaches in the country, they could shock anyone. They will face the Hurricanes on Oct. 17 in a Friday Night game on the road, with all eyes on them as a possible contender facing off against the favorites.

Read More ACC News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related. He also contributes to Boston College On SI.

Home/ACC