Inside the ACC: Is there a Clear No. 2 in the Conference?
This season, more than ever, the Atlantic Coast Conference will showcase itself with rigorous games over the next few weeks.
The only team that is standing ahead of the rest of the pack is No. 3 Miami; however, they have yet to play their first conference game of the season.
Others have, but there is no clear No. 2 in the conference yet. Four teams are fighting for that position, and two are set to play the Hurricanes this season. Each game is becoming more important than the last as some are starting to make plays for a championship weekend in Charlotte.
Yellow Jackets Can Fly Their Way into a Championship Game
If there was a number two in the conference it would be the Haynes King lead Yellow Jackets.
No. 17 Georgia Tech has shown to be a relentless team and the Kyponite to the Hurricanes year after year. With a 2-0 conference record, they hold the keys to the top of the league right now.
They have everything that it takes to lead this conference and to an ACC Championship game while pushing all of the right buttons. They will still have to face Georgia at the end of the season in what will be an instant classic like last season. It could be what pushes them into the college football playoff this season.
Seminoles Down?
After losing a double-overtime loss to Virginia, the Seminoles have to quickly regroup as they face the Hurricanes in a rivalry game that should shift the conference. The only issue is, can they dig themselves out of a two-loss hole if they group this game against the Canes?
They still have a favorable schedule ahead. The only true challenge left on their schedule is the Florida Gators, with the Clemson Tigers struggling. Each of the remaining games is winnable, but the loss to the Cavaliers could keep them back from reaching the ACC championship game.
Cavaliers to the Rescue
Going into week six, who would have thought that the Cavs would be 4-1 and the No. 24-ranked team in the country? It has been an outstanding start to the season for this program, known to be a baseball and basketball school. Football has been great to them, and they have a solid schedule to finish out the year.
They still have to face the Cardinals, which will be a shocker game of who will be next in the conference, with the remaining schedule showing them as favorites over everyone else. They could find their way into the ACC Championship game if business is handled. However, the injury to starting quarterback Chandler Morris should be closely monitored.
The Sleeping Cardinals
The Cardinals are one team that could scare anyone in the conference thanks to the dynamic backs on their roster. They are 4-0 and are playing decent football, but with one of the better coaches in the country, they could shock anyone. They will face the Hurricanes on Oct. 17 in a Friday Night game on the road, with all eyes on them as a possible contender facing off against the favorites.