One ACC Team Kicks Off Season in Week 0: ACC Daily
The 2025 college football season officially kicks off on Saturday with Week 0.
One ACC team will be competing in the first weekend of play this year as the Stanford Cardinal takes on Hawaii at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS and Paramount+.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Stanford is undefeated in the all-time series 4-0.
The slate for Saturday also features a Top 25 matchup as No. 17 Kansas State takes on No. 22 Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland at noon ET on ESPN.
Other notable games include Idaho State at UNLV, Fresno State at Kansas, and Sam Houston at Western Kentucky.
The remainder of the ACC teams start their season in Week 1 which begins on Thursday, Aug. 28.
Below is the full schedule for Week 0.
Full 2025 College Football Week 0 Schedule:
(All times in ET)
Saturday, Aug. 23
12 p.m. | Kansas State vs. Iowa State (in Dublin, Ireland) | ESPN
1 p.m. | UIW at Nicholls | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Idaho State at UNLV | Mountain West Network
4:30 p.m. | Tarleton State at Portland State | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Fresno State at Kansas | FOX
7 p.m. | UC Davis vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, Ala.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Sam Houston at Western Kentucky | CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m. | Stanford at Hawaii | CBS/Paramount+
7:30 p.m. | North Carolina Central vs. Southern (MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta) | ABC